Pathbuilders Graduates our 2000th Percepta Mentee in December 2023

Pathbuilders® Percepta® program reaches milestone of 2000 graduates with special recognition for high-potential women from ADP, Assurant, Equifax, and Lendmark Financial Services

ATLANTA, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sixty women from 24 companies across the US and Canada are now part of an elite group of more than 2000 alumnae of the Percepta program, dating back to its inception in 2004. These new graduates are current and aspiring managers whose companies invested in their career growth through this innovative leadership development and mentoring experience.

Vanessa Pfeiffer of Assurant, Nadia Batah of Equifax, and Vanessa Avila of Lendmark, were recognized as the Outstanding Mentee Group for this Summer 2023 cohort. Shirrell Meeks of ADP, the Mentor for this group shared that, "the most gratifying part of mentoring this group was their eagerness to learn and apply these new concepts. I have watched them become better leaders as they learned from Pathbuilders and my experiences. It's fantastic to see the noticeable and tangible impact this program has had on these women – each has strategically positioned herself for increased visibility, and they've all taken on additional responsibilities in their organizations."

The Percepta program leverages a proven methodology that integrates small-group mentoring, educational workshops, and peer exchange. The peer groups and Mentor matches are curated, and the workshop curriculum is tailored to suit the unique needs of each cohort. This cohort focused on developing a personal brand, communicating across levels, building credibility and influence, managing results, career planning, and embracing the leader-follower loop. Though only six months in duration, the impact on participants is immediately recognizable.

Greta Garcia of Equifax was also recognized as the cohort's Outstanding Mentor. Anisha Naidu of Solvay, one Greta's Mentees said, "This has been a transformative time in my professional career and having my Mentor there to share insights and think through how I should frame a question or conversation has helped me go from being an individual contributor in the organization to a people manager and on a path to making decisions about what the organization needs."

Percepta Mentors positively impact their Mentees both personally and professionally, supporting their development into effective leaders. Percepta Mentors are typically alumnae of the Pathbuilders Achieva® program, a one-on-one leadership development and mentoring program for Directors and Vice Presidents with senior-executive potential.

Participants in the Summer Percepta program were sponsored by their organizations, which included: Assurant, AT&T, Chick-fil-A Corporate Support Center, Comcast, Cox Communications, Cox Media, Cricket Wireless, Equifax, Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta, FireSide Natural Gas, Global Payments Inc., Lendmark Financial Services, Manhattan Associates, MEAG Power, Mercedes-Benz USA, Midigator®, Novelis, OFS, Oglethorpe Power Corporation, Scientific Games, Solvay, Tennessee Valley Authority, Thought Logic Consulting, WestRock Company, White Cap, and Zaxby's Franchising LLC.

"What an honor to celebrate the 2000th graduate of Percepta! It is a true testament to the dozens of forward-thinking organizations and the hundreds of dedicated volunteer Mentors that we've been able to achieve this milestone," said Helene Lollis, CEO of Pathbuilders. "It's perhaps never been more important to invest in the development of high-potential female managers, and it's gratifying that our clients trust us to partner with them in achieving their development goals."

About Pathbuilders Inc.

Pathbuilders is a trusted partner in transforming top performers into high-impact leaders. With over 25 years of experience, we are dedicated to advancing women in leadership and creating a future where ready and capable women influence every table where decisions are made, enabling resilient businesses to deliver exceptional results. Our cross-company mentoring programs and custom solutions are designed to cultivate leaders who move companies forward and empower organizations to effect meaningful change.

Since 1995, Pathbuilders has successfully collaborated with thousands of professionals from over 500 client organizations, including the Fortune 500 companies of today and tomorrow. For more information, please visit our website at pathbuilders.com.

