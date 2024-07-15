PathFactory Announces Strategic Acquisition of Uberflip

"Today we bring together industry leaders that share a common vision for how B2B marketers can use generative AI to deliver better buying experiences that increase engagement and drive revenue" said Dev Ganesan, CEO and President of PathFactory. Post this

"Today we bring together industry leaders that share a common vision for how B2B marketers can use generative AI to deliver better buying experiences that increase engagement and drive revenue," said Dev Ganesan, CEO and President of PathFactory. "Our aligned cultures, rooted in innovation and led by strong, experienced management, will guide our team's success, accelerate product innovation, and scale growth."

Added Jeremy Schultz, CEO of Uberflip, "Together we are creating a powerful combination that will allow us to deliver better customer experiences and widen our reach. Our shared values of customer centricity, marketing technology expertise, and passion for helping the new generation of B2B marketers succeed in the new digital economy is accretive to both our companies and our customers."

Coming together enhances PathFactory's ability to address, at scale, the growing demand for better buyer journeys. With Gartner sharing that 77% of B2B buyers stated that their last purchase was very complex or difficult, it's more important than ever for B2B marketers to reduce friction in their buyers' journey and deliver the right content, to the right buyer, at the right time.

"We believe marketers must proactively identify and engage potential buyers long before they make a purchasing decision," added Ganesan. "Research shows buyers do not engage with sales until they are 70% through their buying process, so marketers are risking losing opportunities if they do not engage their buyers earlier with the right content."

Dev Ganesan will continue to serve as CEO of the combined company, which will operate under the PathFactory name. Ira Cohen, Operating Partner and Co-Founder of Updata Partners, and Jeremy Schultz will join the PathFactory Board of Directors, while other executives from Uberflip will assume key roles within PathFactory.

Learn more about the acquisition here.

**About PathFactory**

Providing the right content to the right individuals at the right time has become essential to enabling B2B teams to hit revenue targets. PathFactory is a content intelligence and personalization platform that enables B2B marketers to create personalized content experiences for both accounts and individual buyers. With PathFactory, go-to-market teams access the industry's deepest and most detailed content engagement analytics to track buyer and content engagement throughout the entire buyer journey.

Recognized as the 2023 Top-Rated Content Marketing Software by TrustRadius, a 2023 Content Experience Leader by G2, and a Cool Vendor in Technology Marketing by Gartner, PathFactory is trusted by B2B marketers, large and small, to deliver the highly personalized content experiences modern B2B buyers expect.

**About Uberflip**

Uberflip is a market leader in content experience platforms, known for its expertise in resource centers and dynamic landing pages. Uberflip is a content marketing platform. By creating an Uberflip Content Hub, users can include blog articles, social media, videos, eBooks into a responsive interface with calls to action. Uberflip's innovative solutions drive customer engagement and success, making it a trusted partner for organizations worldwide.

Media Contact

Pete Lorenco, PathFactory, 416-304-9400, [email protected], pathfactory.com

SOURCE PathFactory