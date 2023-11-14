PathFactory Launches AI-Powered Revenue Intelligence Tool For B2B Businesses

"Our mission is to provide marketers with the analytics and automation capabilities they need to find new revenue opportunities, boost intent, and enable buyers." - Dev Ganesan, CEO and President of PathFactory. Post this

With PathFactory Revenue Intelligence, B2B marketing teams can:

Find and convert more opportunities: With real-time insights about what content B2B buyers engage with, marketing teams can quickly and easily create digital personalized content experiences or digital sales rooms to nurture and convert prospects faster.

Enable buying groups and sellers: Using PathFactory's Salesforce integration, teams can quickly build and send personalized content experiences to leads from within the CRM featuring logos, rep information, deal documents, seller-selected assets, and AI-recommended content.

Find hidden revenue in accounts: PFRI shares anonymous buyer content consumption taking place in accounts, helping marketers drive more impactful account prioritization and outreach using insights around next-best action.

Understand the impact of content on revenue: PFRI provides data around the impact of content on pipeline, while analyzing where content contributes to higher conversions across key attributes like rep, sales team, accounts, opportunities, and sales stages.

PathFactory for Revenue Intelligence will redefine the B2B martech landscape, offering a single platform to align go-to-market teams, increase buyer engagement, and drive revenue. For more information about PathFactory For Revenue Intelligence visit pathfactory.com/pfri.

About PathFactory

PathFactory is a content intelligence platform that helps B2B marketing, sales, and support teams create personalized content experiences for their buyers. It uses AI to track user behavior and recommend the most relevant content to each individual. With our proprietary content intelligence data, we provide insights into how buyers are engaging with content, helping you optimize your content strategy, and connect with your buyers in a more personalized and meaningful way to drive pipeline and revenue.

PathFactory has been recognized by Deloitte as one of North America's 2020 Technology Fast 500 companies. PathFactory was also named the 2023 Top-Rated Content Marketing Software by TrustRadius, a 2023 Content Experience Leader by G2, and a Cool Vendor in Technology Marketing by Gartner.

Visit PathFactory.com to see how we can supercharge your ABM, Partner Marketing, Web Personalization and Sales Interactions.

