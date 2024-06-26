PathFactory Launches ChatFactory, A B2B Buying Agent Powered By Generative AI

"By the time buyers engage with sales, they're already 70% along in their buying journey and have already made up their minds. If you don't provide the right content up front in a way that's easy to use and consume, you've probably lost them." - Dev Ganesan, CEO and President of PathFactory Post this

"ChatFactory cuts through the clutter of clunky, traditional chatbots and hard-to-navigate vendor websites to give buyers the information they need, when and how they want it," says Dev Ganesan, President and CEO of PathFactory. "By enhancing the self-directed buyers' journey, vendors are able to generate more qualified leads and close more sales. It's a win-win for buyers and sellers."

Transforming Website Resources into Interactive Content Hubs

The ChatFactory AI buying agent can be quickly and securely trained on existing marketing resources and content, transforming static marketing material into an interactive information hub for prospective buyers. AI agents can also be customized to key accounts, providing confidential content like discovery, pricing and contracts, privately and securely.

"By the time buyers engage with sales, they're already 70% along in their buying journey and have already made up their minds" adds Ganesan. "If you don't provide the right content up front in a way that's easy to use and consume, you've probably lost them. ChatFactory does that, at scale, reducing costs for sellers while making the buyer's life easier."

Sales and Marketing Co-Pilot

In addition to a buying agent, ChatFactory is also a sales and marketing co-pilot that enables fast and easy access to marketing content and human-like responses to buyer questions in real-time, providing valuable insights and analytics.

"ChatFactory is the next step in reducing friction across every stage of the buyer journey—it's a game-changer for marketing and sales teams who want to optimize content delivery and provide buyers the experiences they want," said Helen Baptist, Chief Strategy and Market Officer at BrandMuscle. "As a marketing and sales co-pilot, it has helped our revenue team understand our company, products, and value by easily searching through marketing content. It eliminates search time and ensures institutional knowledge isn't lost."

ChatFactory's analytics dashboard enables marketers to track buyer engagement, queries, and responses so they can optimize content, identify gaps and better understand buying signals. Ultimately, both buyers and vendors are better informed, and therefore better positioned to make buying decisions or convert qualified leads.

Introducing a New AI Buying Experience – the ChatFactory Advantage

Website Buying Agent

Intuitive, intelligent, tailored AI-generated answers, content recommendations and customized, auto-generated microsites in an easy-to-use, self-service experience.

Interactive Content Curator

Train a ChatFactory agent on company content and resources, transforming a static website repository into an interactive information hub for prospective buyers.

Custom Agent Experience for Key Accounts

Create a custom agent experience for key accounts with specific, tailored content including secure access to private assets including discovery, contracts and pricing.

Sales and Marketing Co-Pilot

Fast and easy access to marketing content allows for instant, human-like responses to buyer questions in real-time and higher content engagement among qualified leads.

Content Strategy Optimizer

Leverage ChatFactory Analytics, including AI confidence scores and user ratings, to optimize content and identify gaps in the buyers' journey.

About PathFactory

Providing the right content, to the right individuals, at the right time has become essential to enabling B2B teams to hit revenue targets. PathFactory is a content intelligence and personalization platform that enables B2B marketers to create personalized content experiences for both accounts and individual buyers. With PathFactory, go-to-market teams access the industry's deepest and most-detailed content engagement analytics to track buyer and content engagement throughout the entire buyer journey.

Recognized as the 2023 Top-Rated Content Marketing Software by TrustRadius, a 2023 Content Experience Leader by G2, and a Cool Vendor in Technology Marketing by Gartner, PathFactory is trusted by B2B marketers, large and small, to deliver the highly-personalized content experiences modern B2B buyers expect.

Media Contact

Pete Lorenco, PathFactory, (416) 304-9400, [email protected], pathfactory.com

SOURCE PathFactory