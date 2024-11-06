Pathify Earns #2 Spot on Denver Business Journal's 2024 Fast 50 List in Small Business Category

"We're honored the Denver Business Journal's Fast 50 recognized Pathify for the second consecutive year, a true testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team." – Chase Williams, Pathify Co-founder and CEO Post this

Pathify achieved 65% annual revenue growth in 2023, establishing itself as the most widely used non-SIS, system-agnostic student portal and digital experience hub. Pathify now counts more than 2,000,000 unique lifetime users of its engagement hub at nearly 200 global institutions.

This win comes on the heels of CEO Chase Williams' Austin Business Journal Best CEO nomination as well as Pathify's inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row. Most recently, Pathify announced its latest digital engagement innovation – the Pathify AI Chatbot – the first fully integrated AI virtual assistant in higher ed.

For a complete list of the honorees, please visit the Denver Business Journal rankings.

About The Denver Business Journal

The Denver Business Journal is the premier source for local business news, research, and events in the Denver area. Our mission is to provide our audience with the most accurate and useful information possible in print and online while serving as the primary facilitator of business events in the region.

From real estate and finance to technology, retail and economic development, the Business Journal covers the most relevant and timely topics for our local business community.

Learn more at bizjournals.com/denver.

About Pathify

Obsessed with making great technology while developing incredible long-term relationships with customers, Pathify remains hyper-focused on creating stellar experiences across the entire student lifecycle — from prospect to alumni. Delivering cloud-based, integration-friendly software designed to drive engagement, Pathify pushes personalized information, content, and resources to the right people, at the right time — on any device. Led by former higher ed executives, entrepreneurs, and technology leaders, the team at Pathify focuses every day on the values Impact, Wit, Contrast, Technique and Care.

Learn more at pathify.com.

