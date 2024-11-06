Pathify Earns #2 Spot on Denver Business Journal's 2024 Fast 50 List in Small Business Category

Leading Higher Education Digital Engagement Hub Included in Fastest-Growing Denver-Area Private Companies for Second Consecutive Year
DENVER, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pathify, the leading digital engagement hub for higher education, today announced it has been named the second fastest-growing company in the small business category on the Denver Business Journal's (DBJ) 2024 Fast 50 List. The DBJ Fast 50 recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in the Denver metro area. This year, Pathify advanced from the extra small to small business category, demonstrating the company's accelerated growth trajectory.
"We're honored the Denver Business Journal's Fast 50 recognized Pathify for the second consecutive year, a true testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team," said Chase Williams, Pathify Co-founder and CEO. "Securing the #2 spot is particularly meaningful as we continue growing and innovating to make a lasting impact on higher education. We're driven by our commitment to creating connected and engaging digital campus experiences, and we're excited to see where this momentum takes us next."
Pathify achieved 65% annual revenue growth in 2023, establishing itself as the most widely used non-SIS, system-agnostic student portal and digital experience hub. Pathify now counts more than 2,000,000 unique lifetime users of its engagement hub at nearly 200 global institutions.
This win comes on the heels of CEO Chase Williams' Austin Business Journal Best CEO nomination as well as Pathify's inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row. Most recently, Pathify announced its latest digital engagement innovation – the Pathify AI Chatbot – the first fully integrated AI virtual assistant in higher ed.
For a complete list of the honorees, please visit the Denver Business Journal rankings.
About The Denver Business Journal
The Denver Business Journal is the premier source for local business news, research, and events in the Denver area. Our mission is to provide our audience with the most accurate and useful information possible in print and online while serving as the primary facilitator of business events in the region.
From real estate and finance to technology, retail and economic development, the Business Journal covers the most relevant and timely topics for our local business community.
Learn more at bizjournals.com/denver.
About Pathify
Obsessed with making great technology while developing incredible long-term relationships with customers, Pathify remains hyper-focused on creating stellar experiences across the entire student lifecycle — from prospect to alumni. Delivering cloud-based, integration-friendly software designed to drive engagement, Pathify pushes personalized information, content, and resources to the right people, at the right time — on any device. Led by former higher ed executives, entrepreneurs, and technology leaders, the team at Pathify focuses every day on the values Impact, Wit, Contrast, Technique and Care.
Learn more at pathify.com.
