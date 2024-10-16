Pathify Unveils First Verified, Fully Integrated AI Chatbot for Higher Ed

"Our AI Chatbot transforms how institutions deliver individual, accessible and accurate support without constant updates or training. By providing direct access to verified resources, we empower schools to enhance student experiences while easing the burden on staff" - Pathify CEO Chase Williams Post this

Offering sophisticated yet secure responses drawing on a wide array of institutional data, Pathify's Chatbot leverages advanced AI and natural language processing (NLP) technologies to bridge the gap between student needs and available institutional resources — all while protecting personal information. This ensures students receive verified and personalized answers and resources, such as items related to financial services, IT support and residential life, without the common pitfalls of misinformation and hallucinations often associated with traditional chatbots.

Added Ryan Adkins, Cloud Application Administrator, Alabama A&M University, "Adopting the AI Chatbot represents a natural next step in enhancing our student experience. Pathify's Digital Engagement Hub transforms how we communicate and engage with our students, and the AI Chatbot will continue elevating our experience. It's not just about faster responses — it's about personalized, 24/7 support, helping our students succeed while allowing our team to focus on strategic priorities and saving money along the way."

Highly extensible, Pathify's AI Chatbot enables students to complete vital tasks without leaving the platform, reducing friction and increasing efficiency. The chatbot also includes robust analytics tools, enabling administrators to track usage patterns, identify popular queries and gain insights into student needs, delivering valuable data to enhance institutional services.

About Pathify

Obsessed with making great technology while developing incredible long-term relationships with customers, Pathify remains hyper-focused on creating stellar experiences across the entire student lifecycle — from prospect to alumni. Delivering cloud-based, integration-friendly software designed to drive engagement, Pathify pushes personalized information, content, and resources to the right people, at the right time — on any device. Led by former higher ed executives, entrepreneurs, and technology leaders, the team at Pathify focuses every day on the values Impact, Wit, Contrast, Technique and Care.

Learn more at pathify.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Qotb, Young & Associates PR for Pathify, 301-461-7062, [email protected], www.pathify.com

SOURCE Pathify