PathKeeper Surgical Demonstrates New Technology at Prestigious North American Spine Society Annual Meeting

The PathKeeper System was designed to replace traditional navigation technology with an active, independent and precise 3D optical navigation system. It offers tracking and registration accuracy to less than 1mm, an efficient surgical workflow from planning to post-operative analysis, elimination of radiation exposure during the surgical procedure and a more economical price so both the hospital and ambulatory surgical center operating rooms can incorporate this new technology.

"The United States represents a strategically important market for commercializing the PathKeeper System and the NASS annual meeting is the ideal environment to demonstrate our technology to spine surgeons from the United States and around the world," said Erez Lampert, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of PathKeeper Surgical.

PathKeeper Surgical received its FDA 510k clearance earlier this year for the PathKeeper System. The name PathKeeper effectively describes the essence of the system - a 3D optical navigation system that 'keeps' the surgical 'path' on course throughout the surgery. Learn more at https://www.path-keeper.com.

About PathKeeper Surgical

PathKeeper Surgical is an Israeli-based, medical technology company that has established a solution to combat the high failure rates seen in spinal surgeries. PathKeeper was founded in 2018 by Erez Lampert, a top 3D medical imaging expert with more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare and aerospace industries, and a proven track record in the field of 3D imaging. Erez previously served as the R&D leader for the Itero Element Intraoral Scanner for Align Technology (Invisalign), the leading 3D dental scanner in the world today. Josh Schroeder, MD, the Director of Spinal Deformities at Hadassah Medical Center and a HSS fellow, has been onboard since the inception of the company as a clinical advisor. Erez and Josh's combined knowledge and experience enabled the company to develop an innovative navigation system that outperforms existing solutions. For more information, go to https://www.path-keeper.com.

