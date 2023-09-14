Pathpoint, Indium Announce New Partnership to Connect Agents to Quick and Easy E&S Placement

Being able to offer Pathpoint's solutions through our brokerage to introduce some of our agencies to the new possibilities in E&S, and then building a partnership our more established members could benefit from was a clear win. Tweet this

Through Pathpoint, independent agents can receive bindable quotes from A-rated carriers and place business in just a few minutes. Agents who take advantage of Pathpoint's online, self-service portal spend more time expanding their business and winning new clients and less time on back-and-forth, manual administrative tasks that define much of the traditional E&S experience. By taking complexity out of the placement process, Pathpoint is the quickest, most streamlined channel for securing E&S coverage.

"We're thrilled to extend Pathpoint to Indium's network of agents," said Alex Bargmann, CEO at Pathpoint. "Like Pathpoint, Indium's leadership is laser-focused on the independent agent experience and delivering superior tools to help agents grow. Indium is an industry leader in innovation and leveraging technology to drive agent outcomes, which made this partnership a natural fit."

Pathpoint provides a range of coverage options across sectors, including Contractors, Lessor's Risk, Vacant Buildings and Land, Cyber liability, and more, and is constantly bringing new products and expanded appetite online. Most recently, Pathpoint launched a new cross-carrier placement feature for commercial Package policies in the Lessor's Risk and Restaurants verticals. Agents receive both package and standalone, mix-and-match options for submissions in one application flow, so they can review all options to get clients the best coverage for their needs.

Over 11,000 agents across the country use Pathpoint to place their small commercial E&S coverage business.

