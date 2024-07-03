Patient-Centric Research: How Optimized Trials Enhance Patient Enrollment, Retention, and More, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this webinar, the expert panel will have an in-depth discussion of optimized trials and how they lead to more efficiency and successful patient enrollment, retention and diversity. Post this

The industry has tried several approaches to mitigate these problems, one of the most recent being decentralized clinical trials (DCTs). Trials with decentralized elements — coined "optimized" or "virtual-first trials" — do help with common research challenges, evidenced by their widespread, growing adoption.2,3 This is also because they prioritize patient comfort and access.

In this webinar, the expert panel will have an in-depth discussion of optimized trials and how they lead to more efficiency and successful patient enrollment, retention and diversity. The expert speakers will introduce the concept of virtual-first trials, offering detailed explanations of the benefits of using a mix of DCT elements and traditional sites as well as research technology and centralized oversight.

They will also dig into the importance of the trusted patient–physician relationship in both healthcare and research, explaining how optimized trials harness this relationship to accelerate the development of new medicines and therapies. Finally, they will walk through the possible challenges of running an optimized or virtual-first trial, from managing technology to patient recruitment, and provide solutions for each that have been proven in real-world research.

Register for this webinar today to explore the transformative potential of decentralized clinical trials and how optimized and virtual-first trials are addressing longstanding challenges in clinical research.

References

1 Only Elligo. Elligo Health Research. Accessed 2024 May 28.

2 Nov 2020 DCT Survey Report. PPD. Accessed 2024 May 28.

3 Nov 2023 Pulse Report. PPD. Accessed 2024 May 28.

Join experts from Elligo Health Research, Barry Simms, CEO, Jacylyn Dougherty, Chief Product Officer, Leslie Carney, Patient Support Recruitment & Marketing; and Dr. Faith Holmes, Chief Medical Officer, for the live webinar on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at 1pm EDT (10 am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Patient-Centric Research: How Optimized Trials Enhance Patient Enrollment, Retention, and More.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Soumya Shashikumar, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected] , https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks