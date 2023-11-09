Patient Centricity and Diversity: How to Design for Both in a World of Complex Clinical Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into developing patient-centric trial designs and protocols proactively vs. reactively. Attendees will learn how a patient-centric study design offers numerous advantages, such as faster recruitment, better retention and greater diversity. The featured speakers will analyze real-time data that show the impact of the patient burden; enabling the identification of areas of potential decentralization to ultimately improve attrition rates. The speakers will also describe actions that can be taken across the research ecosystem, including protocol design and use of technology.

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patient diversity and representation in clinical trials have become a priority for stakeholders across the industry and for regulatory authorities around the world. There are many challenges in the recruitment and retention of under-represented populations in clinical trials. How can the research community address the root causes for the lack of diversity, even at the study design concept stage?

With the right strategy, an ongoing commitment to ensuring representation and a collaborative effort between the sponsor, the CRO and investigative sites, representative diversity in trial populations can be achieved. The key to achieving diversity in clinical trial participation is to understand the drivers of diversity in the design of the trial.

The presenters will discuss some of the factors underpinning the lack of patient diversity in clinical trials, investigate the implications this has for patients and discuss what can be done to design more patient-centric and diverse clinical trials.

Join featured speakers from Faro Health Todd Georgieff, Digital Protocol Consultant; Scott Chetham, Co-Founder & CEO; and Angie Maurer, Vice President of Product, for the live webinar on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at 1pm EST (10am PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Patient Centricity and Diversity: How to Design for Both in a World of Complex Clinical Trials.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, vkovacevic@xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks