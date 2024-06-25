Patient Centricity in Neurodegenerative Diseases, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This webinar brings experienced voices across the pharma industry and patient organizations to put a spotlight on patient-centric approaches in clinical research for neurodegenerative disorders. Post this

The expert speakers will explore the latest advancements in patient-centric precision medicine, focusing on the use of fluid and imaging biomarkers for identifying patients, stratifying them and monitoring their treatment responses.

It will delve into the treatments for neurodegenerative disorders and the critical role that biomarkers play in these processes, discussing why extensive patient participation is necessary. Moreover, the importance of incorporating patient and caregiver input into the design and execution of clinical trials for neurodegenerative diseases will be emphasized, highlighting how such integration can enhance trial effectiveness and patient outcomes.

Register for this webinar today to understand how to integrate patient-centric approaches in clinical research for neurodegenerative diseases.

Join Vikas Mohan Sharma, MD, Global Head of Neuroscience and Ophthalmology, Fortrea (Moderator); Dr. William Potter, MD, PhD, Independent expert (retired from NIMH, Lilly, and Merck); Dr. Hartmuth Kolb, PhD, CSO, Enigma Biomedical Group (EBG), USA; and Shana Dodge, PhD, Director of Research Engagement at the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD), for the live webinar on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Patient Centricity in Neurodegenerative Diseases.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Soumya Shashikumar, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks