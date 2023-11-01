Patient Engagement in Clinical Trials: Beyond Recruitment to Long-Term Success, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Patient-centered trials enhance research quality, accelerate timelines and improve the chances of success. Post this

The speakers will discuss:

Benefits of Holistic Patient Engagement: Our esteemed panelists will explore the manifold advantages of engaging patients throughout the clinical trial journey. From refining trial protocols to enhancing data quality and safety, we'll explore how patient involvement can elevate your research

Recruiting and Retaining Diverse Populations: Achieving diversity in clinical trial participation is pivotal for generating representative data. Learn from experts about the strategies and best practices for recruiting and retaining diverse patient populations in trials

The Long-Term Commitment: Patient engagement doesn't conclude with a single trial. Successful engagement requires a long-term commitment to building trust and relationships with patients. Discover why this investment is critical for sustained success in clinical research.

The Role of Technology: In today's digital age, technology is pivotal in patient engagement. The panelists will explore how technology, including curated engagement content, ePRO/eCOA, telemedicine, wearables, BYOD (Bring Your Own Device), can drive meaningful interactions and motivate participants

Motivations and Rewards: Understand the psychology behind motivating patients to participate in trials actively. We'll explore innovative incentive structures and reward systems that keep patients engaged, informed and eager to contribute to research

Join Kyle Hogan (moderator), President, Datacubed Health; Jackie Kent, Datacubed Health Board of Directors; Katherine Rizzi, User Experience Researcher, Roche; Danielle Horton, Associate Director, Tech & Innovation, Gilead; Brandy Starks, Patient Advocate & DEI Expert, DiversAlly Coaching, Consulting and Advisory Services; and Susan Stein, Patient Advocate, for the live webinar on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).

