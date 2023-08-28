Patient Experience Journal, in Association with The Beryl Institute, Releases Volume 10, Issue 2

"It is also why now more than ever frontiers are an important part of our transformation. Frontiers that push us beyond where we can see, and frontiers of rediscovering so much of what we may need to rebuild, revitalize or even relearn." Tweet this

The research represents a broad range of global organizations and institutions including University of Toronto, Wilfred Laurier University, Northwestern University, University of Texas at Austin, University of Oxford, Australian Institute of Health Innovation, Prince of Wales Hospital, Griffith University, University of Wisconsin, A.T. Still University of Health Sciences, and more.

"It is this dynamic of frontiers, wrapped in our individual and shared experiences of the last few years that shape this very special issue." said Jason Wolf, Founding Editor of PXJ and President & CEO of The Beryl Institute. "It is also why now more than ever frontiers are an important part of our transformation. Frontiers that push us beyond where we can see, and frontiers of rediscovering so much of what we may need to rebuild, revitalize or even relearn."

To access Volume 10, Issue 2 of PXJ, visit: http://pxjournal.org/journal

About Patient Experience Journal:

Patient Experience Journal (PXJ) is a peer-reviewed, open-access journal published in association with The Beryl Institute. Read in over 220 countries and territories, PXJ is committed to disseminating rigorous knowledge and expanding the global conversation on evidence and innovation on patient experience.

About The Beryl Institute:

The Beryl Institute is a global community of professionals and experience champions committed to transforming the human experience in healthcare. As a pioneer and leader of the experience movement and patient experience profession for more than a decade, the Institute offers unparalleled access to unbiased research and proven practices, networking and professional development opportunities and a safe, neutral space to exchange ideas and learn from others.

We define the patient experience as the sum of all interactions, shaped by an organization's culture, that influence patient perceptions across the continuum of care. We believe human experience is grounded in the experiences of patients & families, members of the healthcare workforce and the communities they serve.

Media Contact

