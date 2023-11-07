Patient Experience Journal, published in association with The Beryl Institute, Releases Volume 10, Issue 3

"This issue closes the first decade of Patient Experience Journal's (PXJ) contribution to evidence and innovation, to sharing stories and research, to elevating the conversation and pushing the boundaries of the experience movement." Post this

The research represents a broad range of global organizations and institutions including Medical University of Vienna, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Bicol Medical Center, University of Michigan, VA Center for Healthcare Organization & Implementation Research (CHOIR), University of California San Francisco, Izmir Bakircay University, Ariel University, Oregon Health & Science University, and Primary Health Care Corporation – Qatar.

"This issue closes the first decade of Patient Experience Journal's (PXJ) contribution to evidence and innovation, to sharing stories and research, to elevating the conversation and pushing the boundaries of the experience movement." said Jason Wolf, Founding Editor of PXJ and President & CEO of The Beryl Institute. "We have never hesitated to nudge at the status quo or to respond with agility to the challenging moments we have faced. We have welcomed diverse voices as contributors, and we have seen an even more diverse readership."

To access Volume 10, Issue 3 of PXJ, visit: http://pxjournal.org/journal

About Patient Experience Journal:

Patient Experience Journal (PXJ) is a peer-reviewed, open-access journal published in association with The Beryl Institute. Read in over 220 countries and territories, PXJ is committed to disseminating rigorous knowledge and expanding the global conversation on evidence and innovation on patient experience.

About The Beryl Institute:

The Beryl Institute is a global community of professionals and experience champions committed to transforming the human experience in healthcare. As a pioneer and leader of the experience movement and patient experience profession for more than a decade, the Institute offers unparalleled access to unbiased research and proven practices, networking and professional development opportunities and a safe, neutral space to exchange ideas and learn from others.

We define the patient experience as the sum of all interactions, shaped by an organization's culture, that influence patient perceptions across the continuum of care. We believe human experience is grounded in the experiences of patients & families, members of the healthcare workforce and the communities they serve.

Stacy Palmer, The Beryl Institute, 866-488-2379, [email protected], www.theberylinstitute.org

