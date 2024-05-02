Patient Experience Journal Releases Volume 11, Issue 1 in association with The Beryl Institute

Volume 11, Issue 1 includes 20 articles focused on collaboration and transforming human experience in healthcare.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Beryl Institute announces the publication of Volume 11, Issue 1 of Patient Experience Journal (PXJ), an international, open access, peer-reviewed journal focused on research and proven practices related to understanding and improving the patient experience. Read in over 220 countries and territories, PXJ articles have been downloaded over 1,200,000 times and reflect the journal's commitment to disseminating rigorous knowledge and expanding the global conversation on evidence and innovation in patient and human experience.

Published in association with The Beryl Institute, Volume 11, Issue 1 includes 20 articles representing commentaries, personal narratives, research studies and case studies covering topics such as:

The research represents a broad range of global organizations and institutions including Australian Institute of Health Innovation, Macquarie University, Baptist Health Care, University College Cork, Ireland, University of Allahabad, Indiana University School of Medicine, Primary Health Care Corporation Qatar, Samaritan Technologies, University of Utah

"This issue comes out at an important moment for the experience conversation." Said Jason Wolf, Founding Editor of PXJ and President & CEO of The Beryl Institute. "It was ten years ago from the publication date of this issue on April 30, 2014, that the first issue of Patient Experience Journal (PXJ) was released. Over the last decade PXJ has served as a gathering place for the experience movement where people have come together to share research, patient stories, and proven practice. This commitment to expanding evidence and elevating the experience conversation reflects the true generosity of spirit of the global experience community. We are honored to serve as a place where these ideas can be honored and shared for all to access. Here is to the next decade ahead."

To access Volume 11, Issue 1 of PXJ, visit: http://pxjournal.org/journal

About Patient Experience Journal:

Patient Experience Journal (PXJ) is a peer-reviewed, open-access journal published in association with The Beryl Institute. Read in over 220 countries and territories, PXJ is committed to disseminating rigorous knowledge and expanding the global conversation on evidence and innovation on patient experience.

About The Beryl Institute:

The Beryl Institute is a global community of professionals and experience champions committed to transforming the human experience in healthcare. As a pioneer and leader of the experience movement and patient experience profession for more than a decade, the Institute offers unparalleled access to unbiased research and proven practices, networking and professional development opportunities and a safe, neutral space to exchange ideas and learn from others.

We define the patient experience as the sum of all interactions, shaped by an organization's culture, that influence patient perceptions across the continuum of care. We believe human experience is grounded in the experiences of patients & families, members of the healthcare workforce and the communities they serve.

Media Contact

Ola Kirk, The Beryl Institute, 866-488-2379, [email protected], www.theberylinstitute.org

Twitter

SOURCE The Beryl Institute