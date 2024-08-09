Patient Experience Journal Releases Volume 11, Issue 2 in association with The Beryl Institute

"This special issue purposefully takes us outside the traditional conversation space for experience, looking at segments of the care continuum including primary care, ambulatory care, free clinics and even dental care..." Post this

Published in association with The Beryl Institute, Volume 11, Issue 2 includes 14 articles representing personal narratives, research studies and case studies covering topics such as:

The research represents a broad range of global organizations and institutions including University of Guelph, Symbiosis Institute of Health Sciences, Columbia University, University of Alabama-Birmingham, A. T. Still University of Health Sciences, Research Centre of the University of Montreal Hospital Centre, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, Faculdade CESMAC do Sertão, Oregon State University, Samford University, and The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

"This special issue purposefully takes us outside the traditional conversation space for experience," said Jason Wolf, Founding Editor of PXJ and President & CEO of The Beryl Institute, "looking at segments of the care continuum including primary care, ambulatory care, free clinics and even dental care and the use of non-traditional care methods such as telehealth and app-based technologies to reinforce positive experiences. In each of these areas we have seen foundational conversations started on our shared journey to transform the human experience in healthcare."

About Patient Experience Journal:

Patient Experience Journal (PXJ) is a peer-reviewed, open-access journal published in association with The Beryl Institute. Read in over 220 countries and territories, PXJ is committed to disseminating rigorous knowledge and expanding the global conversation on evidence and innovation on patient experience.

About The Beryl Institute:

The Beryl Institute is a global community of professionals and experience champions committed to transforming the human experience in healthcare. As a pioneer and leader of the experience movement and patient experience profession for more than a decade, the Institute offers unparalleled access to unbiased research and proven practices, networking and professional development opportunities and a safe, neutral space to exchange ideas and learn from others.

We define the patient experience as the sum of all interactions, shaped by an organization's culture, that influence patient perceptions across the continuum of care. We believe human experience is grounded in the experiences of patients & families, members of the healthcare workforce and the communities they serve.

