Patient Experience Journal Releases Volume 11, Issue 3 In Association with The Beryl Institute

Volume 11, Issue 3 includes 24 articles focused on the critical role of collaboration and communication among providers, patients, and families.
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Beryl Institute announces the publication of Volume 11, Issue 3 of Patient Experience Journal (PXJ), an international, open access, peer-reviewed journal focused on research and proven practices related to understanding and improving the patient experience. Read in over 220 countries and territories, PXJ articles have been downloaded over 1,300,000 times and reflect the journal's commitment to disseminating rigorous knowledge and expanding the global conversation on evidence and innovation in patient and human experience.
Co-developing, co-creating, and co-responsibility are the themes that define the 11th volume of the Patient Experience Journal. This edition takes a deep dive into research emphasizing the critical role of collaboration and communication among providers, patients, and families.
Published in association with The Beryl Institute, Volume 11, Issue 3 includes 24 articles representing an editorial, a commentary, personal narratives, research studies and a case study and covers a selection of topics, such as:
- Why Human Experience Matters
- Patient Experience (PX) Giants: Pioneers and the Path Forward
- Trust Remains the Foundation of my Practice
- Experiences of Psychosocial Support in Group Rehabilitation Interventions from Adults with Chronic Conditions – a Qualitative Systematic Review
- A case study on the impact of an adapted community jury in shaping the Nutrition Standards for hospital menus in New South Wales Australia
The research represents a broad range of global organizations and institutions including University of Alabama-Birmingham, American Hospital Dubai, The Open University of Japan, EMReM Research Unit, University of Ottawa, La Trobe University, University of Utah, Children's Hospital Colorado, University of New South Wales, Philips Experience Design, Trillium Health Partners, Valladation, Algoma University, University of Oulu, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, Australian Institute of Health Innovation, Lebanese University, Wolaita Sodo University, University of Zambia, VA Loma Linda Health Care System, and Agency for Clinical Innovation.
"These articles we publish on the pages of PXJ have moved us and informed us, pushed our thinking, and challenged our beliefs. This is the essence of our motto "Evidence. Innovation. Patient Forward." said Jason Wolf, Founding Editor of PXJ and President & CEO of The Beryl Institute, "It reflects our shared commitment to seek answers, push boundaries, and truly listen to and act on what matters to all who serve in and are served by healthcare. Through this collective effort, we can transform the human experience."
To access Volume 11, Issue 3 of PXJ, visit: http://pxjournal.org/journal
About Patient Experience Journal:
Patient Experience Journal (PXJ) is a peer-reviewed, open-access journal published in association with The Beryl Institute. Read in over 220 countries and territories, PXJ is committed to disseminating rigorous knowledge and expanding the global conversation on evidence and innovation on patient experience.
About The Beryl Institute:
The Beryl Institute is a global community of professionals and experience champions committed to transforming the human experience in healthcare. As a pioneer and leader of the experience movement and patient experience profession for more than a decade, the Institute offers unparalleled access to unbiased research and proven practices, networking and professional development opportunities and a safe, neutral space to exchange ideas and learn from others.
We define the patient experience as the sum of all interactions, shaped by an organization's culture, that influence patient perceptions across the continuum of care. We believe human experience is grounded in the experiences of patients & families, members of the healthcare workforce and the communities they serve.
