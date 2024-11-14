Patient Experience Journal Releases Volume 11, Issue 3 In Association with The Beryl Institute

"These articles we publish on the pages of PXJ have moved us and informed us, pushed our thinking, and challenged our beliefs. This is the essence of our motto "Evidence. Innovation. Patient Forward." Post this

Published in association with The Beryl Institute, Volume 11, Issue 3 includes 24 articles representing an editorial, a commentary, personal narratives, research studies and a case study and covers a selection of topics, such as:

The research represents a broad range of global organizations and institutions including University of Alabama-Birmingham, American Hospital Dubai, The Open University of Japan, EMReM Research Unit, University of Ottawa, La Trobe University, University of Utah, Children's Hospital Colorado, University of New South Wales, Philips Experience Design, Trillium Health Partners, Valladation, Algoma University, University of Oulu, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, Australian Institute of Health Innovation, Lebanese University, Wolaita Sodo University, University of Zambia, VA Loma Linda Health Care System, and Agency for Clinical Innovation.

"These articles we publish on the pages of PXJ have moved us and informed us, pushed our thinking, and challenged our beliefs. This is the essence of our motto "Evidence. Innovation. Patient Forward." said Jason Wolf, Founding Editor of PXJ and President & CEO of The Beryl Institute, "It reflects our shared commitment to seek answers, push boundaries, and truly listen to and act on what matters to all who serve in and are served by healthcare. Through this collective effort, we can transform the human experience."

To access Volume 11, Issue 3 of PXJ, visit: http://pxjournal.org/journal

About Patient Experience Journal:

Patient Experience Journal (PXJ) is a peer-reviewed, open-access journal published in association with The Beryl Institute. Read in over 220 countries and territories, PXJ is committed to disseminating rigorous knowledge and expanding the global conversation on evidence and innovation on patient experience.

About The Beryl Institute:

The Beryl Institute is a global community of professionals and experience champions committed to transforming the human experience in healthcare. As a pioneer and leader of the experience movement and patient experience profession for more than a decade, the Institute offers unparalleled access to unbiased research and proven practices, networking and professional development opportunities and a safe, neutral space to exchange ideas and learn from others.

We define the patient experience as the sum of all interactions, shaped by an organization's culture, that influence patient perceptions across the continuum of care. We believe human experience is grounded in the experiences of patients & families, members of the healthcare workforce and the communities they serve.

