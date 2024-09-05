Patient First: Enhancing Strategies for Effective Patient Engagement, Recruitment and Diversity in Clinical Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This webinar will also address the critical topic of diversity, highlighting the significance of recruiting patients from underrepresented populations. Post this

Additionally, they will explore the 'new wave' of industry giving back into patient communities, both online and in-person, and how they contribute to fostering a collaborative environment whilst increasing awareness and successful recruitment. This webinar will also address the critical topic of diversity, highlighting the significance of recruiting patients from underrepresented populations. They will also examine the new US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidance in this regard and discuss strategies to effectively engage and recruit patients from these demographics.

Finally, they will be discussing the future. By examining current trends and anticipating future developments, the expert speakers aim to provide attendees with valuable insights and actionable strategies to navigate the ever-changing landscape of patient-first research.

Don't miss this opportunity to learn from industry experts and gain a competitive edge in the evolving landscape of clinical research.

Register now for this engaging webinar and discover how site and patient-first strategies drive successful patient recruitment and foster diversity in clinical trials.

Join Dr. Christina Kyriakidou, Executive Director, Medical Operations, EMEA sites, Accelerated Enrollment Solutions; Tim Rich, Vice President, Global Head of Patient First Recruitment & Strategy, PPD clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific; and Dr. Rose Blackburne, MD, MBA, Vice President, Global Head of General Medicine & Women's Health, PPD clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific, for the live webinar on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at 12pm EDT (9am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Patient First: Enhancing Strategies for Effective Patient Engagement, Recruitment and Diversity in Clinical Trials.

