Patient Growth Capital Firm, Mauloa, Invests in O'Connor Plumbing

O'Connor Plumbing is a family-owned and operated company serving the Greater Washington Area since 1949. Founded by Thomas O'Connor, it is now managed by his sons, Tommy and Kevin, with more than 120 employees. The company focuses on recurring commercial maintenance and service projects in the region, which is differentiated from most commercial plumbing companies that commonly favor new construction. With two Maryland-based facilities in Frederick and Germantown, O'Connor Plumbing has established enduring relationships and a strong reputation over many years, while also supporting myriad local charitable organizations. Always placing the customer first, O'Connor technicians are highly skilled and trained in a new 2,500 square foot section of its Frederick location, enabling them to enjoy lengthy careers with upward mobility at the company.

Kevin O'Connor said, "On behalf of all O'Connor Plumbing team members and customers, my brother Tommy and I are thrilled to partner with Andrew Sachs and the Mauloa team. Mauloa's refreshing approach to growth capital allows us to maintain control of the company while leveraging their operational expertise and formidable network, in order to make a great community business even better."

Typically the first and only outside investor in its companies, Mauloa specializes in the following scenarios: growth capital, management/partner buyout, acquisition, recapitalization, or owner liquidity. Mauloa's management team is chaired by Louis Mayberg, who co-founded ProShares and built it into one of the leading issuers of exchange-traded funds. The firm's portfolio companies are further supported by the Mauloa Advisory Board and Operator Network, whose members provide a wealth of expertise. To learn more or to get in touch, visit www.mauloainc.com.

Mauloa, which means "endless" in Hawaiian, is a patient, sophisticated financial partner whose core philosophy aligns its interests with business owners through non-control, equity positions. Mauloa brings endless perspective by making investments into cash flow positive companies for growth and recapitalization. Mauloa further demonstrates its moniker by leaving business owners in control of their own destiny, without the burden of a predetermined exit horizon. Originally founded in 2007 as Sachs Capital, Mauloa has deployed over $200M and partnered with more than 20 companies across a range of industries. Bolstered by its experienced Operating Partners and esteemed Advisory Board, Mauloa focuses on creating value for all stakeholders by helping build great companies that are excellent places to work, which collectively strengthen the U.S. economy.

