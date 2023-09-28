in a digital era of electronic health records (EHRs) and patient portals, patient identification proves increasingly complex. Effective information governance can improve accuracy while addressing common risks and challenges. Tweet this

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Patient Identification Crucial to Patient Safety and Quality Healthcare."

"For example, when registering a patient with heart complications, a hospital employee found two patient records associated with the same EHR. Assuming one of the records was a mistake, they ignored it. However, two records for patients with the same name and similar birthdates had been mistakenly merged into the same EHR."

"Not realizing the mistake, the hospital prescribed medication based on the second patient's information. Because they did not properly verify patient identity, the patient receiving the medication suffered a life-threatening allergic reaction. The problem would have been avoided with proper patient verification and matching."

Prevent Errors with Standardized Processes and Training

"To begin with, healthcare organizations must define and enforce standardized policies and procedures around patient registration and EHR management. This includes collecting and updating data. It also includes the processes around resolving duplicates, as well as protecting and sharing information."

Improve Access Management

"It also includes authentication processes to verify the identity of anyone accessing the EHR. Laws like the Cures Act mandate that healthcare entities facilitate the access and exchange of electronic health information (EHI). To balance access with advanced data security, however, systems need to definitively verify that those who access EHI are who they claim to be."

Information Governance Experts

By providing a framework for managing information throughout its lifecycle, information governance helps healthcare organizations ensure data quality, security, and compliance. Implementing an effective information governance strategy requires blending policies and practices with technology and training. Providers should contact the information governance experts at Messaging Architects to start gaining control of critical patient data.

