Patient Protect Launches Free Real-Time HIPAA Breach Dashboard, Previews 2025 Platform Relaunch

Patient Protect has launched the first free, real-time HIPAA Breach Dashboard — a public tool built to track every OCR-reported HIPAA violation in the U.S., with breach type, location, and corrective action analysis. Independent from the company's paid platform, the dashboard reflects a broader mission to increase compliance transparency and protect underserved providers. It also previews Patient Protect's upcoming June 2025 platform relaunch, which promises deeper automation, security, and benchmarking for healthcare compliance.
CHICAGO, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Patient Protect, a security-first HIPAA compliance platform for independent healthcare providers, announced the public release of the HIPAA Breach Dashboard — the first real-time monitoring tool built to track every reported HIPAA violation in the United States, along with review and analysis of corrective action plans.
The dashboard is completely free and available to the public, independent from Patient Protect's subscription-based SaaS platform. It reflects the company's ongoing mission to increase transparency, raise awareness of real-world HIPAA risks, and do what's right for the healthcare community—especially underserved and independent practices.
Drawing directly from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office for Civil Rights (OCR) data, the dashboard makes previously buried breach data digestible, interactive, and actionable. It displays details of each breach — including method of exposure, number of individuals affected, state of occurrence, and covered entity type — and allows users to explore trends across time and geography.
"HIPAA breaches shouldn't be collecting dust in Excel files or forgotten PDFs. We're not just pulling them into the light—we're turning them into warning signs, stories, and patterns that clinics can act on before they're next in the headlines."
— Alexander Perrin, CEO and co-founder of Patient Protect
According to Patient Protect's analysis, over 250 million patient records were exposed in 2024 alone, with the majority of reported breaches affecting small and mid-sized practices, not large hospital systems. The dashboard aims to serve as both an awareness tool and a decision-making resource for providers, consultants, and IT leaders.
Key Features of the HIPAA Breach Dashboard:
- Real-Time Visualizations of breach data with interactive maps
- Searchable Listings by entity, state, and breach method
- Trend Forecasting to anticipate upcoming threat patterns
- Benchmarking Tools to compare peer risk levels
- Corrective Action Insights based on OCR investigation outcomes
The dashboard is now live and free to the public at:
www.patient-protect.com/breachdash
This release marks the first in a wave of upcoming product upgrades from Patient Protect, with a major platform relaunch expected in June 2025.
About Patient Protect
Patient Protect is a HIPAA compliance and security platform purpose-built for independent clinics. Founded by a team of health tech veterans and a former military cybersecurity officer, the company delivers automated audits, live threat tracking, and policy enforcement tools at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions.
Media Contact
Alexaner Perrin, Patient Protect, 1 8722845988, [email protected], patient-protect.com
