Patient Protect Launches Free Real-Time HIPAA Breach Dashboard, Previews 2025 Platform Relaunch

"HIPAA breaches shouldn't be collecting dust in Excel files or forgotten PDFs. We're not just pulling them into the light—we're turning them into warning signs, stories, and patterns that clinics can act on before they're next in the headlines."

Drawing directly from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office for Civil Rights (OCR) data, the dashboard makes previously buried breach data digestible, interactive, and actionable. It displays details of each breach — including method of exposure, number of individuals affected, state of occurrence, and covered entity type — and allows users to explore trends across time and geography.

— Alexander Perrin, CEO and co-founder of Patient Protect

According to Patient Protect's analysis, over 250 million patient records were exposed in 2024 alone, with the majority of reported breaches affecting small and mid-sized practices, not large hospital systems. The dashboard aims to serve as both an awareness tool and a decision-making resource for providers, consultants, and IT leaders.

Key Features of the HIPAA Breach Dashboard:

Real-Time Visualizations of breach data with interactive maps

Searchable Listings by entity, state, and breach method

Trend Forecasting to anticipate upcoming threat patterns

Benchmarking Tools to compare peer risk levels

Corrective Action Insights based on OCR investigation outcomes

The dashboard is now live and free to the public at:

www.patient-protect.com/breachdash

This release marks the first in a wave of upcoming product upgrades from Patient Protect, with a major platform relaunch expected in June 2025.

About Patient Protect

Patient Protect is a HIPAA compliance and security platform purpose-built for independent clinics. Founded by a team of health tech veterans and a former military cybersecurity officer, the company delivers automated audits, live threat tracking, and policy enforcement tools at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions.

