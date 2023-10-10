PatientClick, Inc. Launches State of the Art AI Powered Depression Screening app for Mental Health Practices

PatientClick, a leading provider of innovative healthcare solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its cutting-edge AI powered Depression Screening App, designed exclusively for mental health practices.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PatientClick, a leading provider of innovative healthcare solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its cutting-edge AI powered Depression Screening App, designed exclusively for mental health practices. This groundbreaking application is poised to revolutionize mental healthcare by providing advanced trending and deep analysis tools to healthcare providers. PatientClick's Depression Screening App offers unparalleled insights into patient progress, enabling therapists to optimize therapy and treatment plans effectively.

PatientClick's Depression Screening App is an invitation-only platform, integrating seamlessly with physicians' Electronic Health Records (EHR) and Practice Management systems. By employing artificial intelligence, the app not only facilitates comprehensive patient screening but also offers detailed analysis of therapy outcomes. Mental health practitioners can now make data-driven decisions, enhancing the quality of care they provide to their patients.

One of the unique features of the app is its ability to assist psychiatrists with Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) facility. Through early detection enabled by the Depression Screening App, psychiatrists can identify patients who could benefit from TMS treatment within the clinic. This early intervention enhances the chances of successful treatment outcomes, offering patients a more efficient and targeted approach to managing depression.

Additionally, PatientClick's Depression Screening App is integrated with a robust Revenue Cycle Management system. This integration ensures that mental health practices no longer have to struggle for cash flow, allowing practitioners to focus on what matters most – providing uninterrupted therapy sessions and medical management. By streamlining administrative processes, PatientClick's app allows practitioners to maintain a consistent and positive therapeutic environment, leading to higher patient satisfaction.

"We are excited to introduce our state-of-the-art Depression Screening App to mental health practices," said Mr. Mehta, Co-Founder at PatientClick. "By leveraging artificial intelligence, we are empowering healthcare providers with valuable insights and tools to enhance patient outcomes significantly. This app not only simplifies the screening process but also provides in-depth analysis, enabling personalized treatment plans and improving the overall quality of mental healthcare."

PatientClick's Depression Screening App is now available to a select group of mental health practices through invitation only. To learn more about this innovative solution and how it can transform your practice, please visit www.patientclick.com or contact Scott Wilson at [email protected] or 877-901-9990.

About PatientClick: PatientClick, Inc offers electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management solutions. It offers the Artificial Intelligence engine for practice automation and workflow customization. Its patient centric approach offers solutions for value based care, CCM, RPM, mobile integrated healthcare solutions and interoperability. PatientClick EHR offers secured patient data Xchange with Telemedicine or Telehealth technology; our professional technology and healthcare engineering services offers custom workflow development which are web and mobile device compatible apps. To learn more about our KPI analytics solutions and patient engagement tools please visit www.patientclick.com or schedule a quick presentation by calling 1-877-901-9990.

