PatientHub Replaces Salesforce and HubSpot for Marketing and Sales Process Management at ClinicMind

Like Dr. Bonine, many healthcare practices struggle with juggling multiple systems. Data often lives in five places, funnels are built in three tools, and teams waste hours switching tabs instead of caring for patients.

ClinicMind felt the same friction internally and removed it the same way providers do.

This move is consistent with ClinicMind's migration from HubSpot to PatientHub earlier this year. With the retirement of Salesforce, the company has now fully consolidated its marketing and sales stack on its own platform. By running its own marketing and sales operations on the same software it provides to clinics, ClinicMind reinforces a simple truth: If PatientHub can unify an entire healthcare platform's operations, it can certainly simplify a single practice.

Why This Move Matters for Providers

"Salesforce gave us power, but at a price: dedicated admins, complex integrations, and a system that was never designed for patient-driven workflows," said Diana Greenlee, Product Manager for PatientHub. "Replacing Salesforce with PatientHub has been transformative: Funnels launch faster, communication is clearer, and our team operates with complete visibility. This is the efficiency we want every practice to experience."

Additionally, fragmentation drains time, focus, and revenue. Traditional CRMs were built for sales teams, not healthcare. They force practices to duct-tape solutions together, creating the very Frankenstack ClinicMind was built to eliminate.

By bringing every part of its marketing and sales lifecycle onto PatientHub, ClinicMind proved what it has been telling practices for years: One platform always outperforms a patchwork of tools.

Why PatientHub

Built exclusively for healthcare, PatientHub replaces fragmented tools with a HIPAA-compliant system that automates and unifies patient engagement. It covers every stage of the marketing lifecycle:

Acquire: AI scheduling assistant, mass SMS/email campaigns, and social media automation

Engage: Two-way chat, automated recalls, and personalized outreach

Retain & Grow: Smart review requests with AI, reactivation drips, and ROI dashboards

The Results Achieved by Our Customers Using PatientHub

No-show rates dropped by 10%

Patient reactivations increased by 12%

Front desk efficiency improved by 15%

Internally, ClinicMind has reduced its marketing and sales tech costs by 57% and cut funnel launch time from 45 days down to 23 days by retiring Salesforce and HubSpot and consolidating marketing and sales tech stack on PatientHub.

These wins aren't isolated—they stack over time, creating what ClinicMind calls the Compounding Growth Effect, where consistent incremental improvements generate exponential practice growth.

Leadership by Example and Platform-Wide Alignment

"PatientHub isn't just another tool—it's our growth engine," said Dr. Brian Capra, President of ClinicMind. "By replacing Salesforce internally, we've proven that our PatientHub can simplify marketing and sales workflows, unify communication, and drive measurable growth without relying on disconnected platforms. Our clients can trust they're not just buying software - they are buying our experience of running a business on it."

The retirement of HubSpot and Salesforce is the marketing and sales side of the same story: fewer vendors, fewer logins, and one connected system from first contact to final payment. It exemplifies ClinicMind's unified platform strategy—spanning scheduling, credentialing, EHR, billing, and patient engagement—to simplify the entire care and revenue cycle under a single vendor and support team. PatientHub powers pre-care patient attraction, conversion, and retention; ClinicMind EHR 2.0 manages clinical workflows at the point of care; and ClinicMind's RCM, Credentialing services, and CMPay streamline post-care billing, collections, and payments—replacing a patchwork of point solutions with one integrated stack for uninterrupted growth and care.

Strategic Advantage: Network Effect in Action

By adopting PatientHub internally and across its growing client base, ClinicMind amplifies the value of its ecosystem through Metcalfe's Law: Every new practice strengthens the system for all users, creating better benchmarks across the network.

Backed by G2 Leadership

ClinicMind's decision to rely on PatientHub instead of Salesforce follows 13 consecutive quarters of G2 leadership in Chiropractic and high ratings across EHR, Practice Management, Billing, Credentialing, and Patient Engagement categories, reinforcing that the platform can credibly replace a patchwork of legacy point solutions.

About ClinicMind

ClinicMind is a leading healthcare SaaS platform that helps providers improve their practice financial performance, drive sustainable growth, and enhance patient care with integrated EHR, RCM, and Patient Engagement automation and excellent service solutions, especially in Chiropractic, Behavioral Health, and Physical Therapy. Practices using ClinicMind experience higher collections, consistent patient retention, and reduced administrative burden, as evidenced by our 13 consecutive quarters at the top of the G2 ranking.

