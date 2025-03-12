PatientIQ Launches DataPRO: Instant Market Insights from Patient-Reported Outcomes

"DataPRO leverages the unmatched depth and breadth of the PatientIQ dataset to bring performance benchmarking to the forefront of healthcare, and redefines how the industry utilizes real-world patient outcomes to drive better decisions and better care." - Matt Gitelis, CEO and Founder of PatientIQ Post this

Addressing a Critical Need in Healthcare

Healthcare stakeholders struggle to measure their real-world impact on PROs as traditional methods, like clinical trials or custom data warehouses, are resource-intensive, inefficient, and inaccessible. PatientIQ eliminates these barriers with DataPRO by providing instant access to actionable insights, empowering providers to optimize care delivery and organizations to validate their value proposition.

"DataPRO leverages the unmatched depth and breadth of the PatientIQ dataset to bring performance benchmarking to the forefront of healthcare," said Matt Gitelis, CEO and Founder. "PatientIQ is committed to redefining how the industry utilizes real-world patient outcome data to drive better decisions and, ultimately, better care."

The Future of Evidence-Based Healthcare is Here

DataPRO joins PatientIQ's industry-leading suite of patient outcomes solutions, including ClinicalPRO and ResearchPRO, to serve 750+ of the top U.S. healthcare organizations.

DataPRO's performance benchmarking capabilities enable healthcare professionals to:

Compare outcomes across organizations - Evaluate interventions and patient satisfaction scores across healthcare organizations, highlighting leaders in quality and areas for growth.

Access provider-specific insights - Benchmark individual surgeons' outcomes against peers to foster excellence and identify best practices.

Set best-in-class standards - Analyze patient and procedural factors to uncover predictors of successful outcomes and optimize care pathways.

Drive negotiations with data - Use outcomes data to collaborate with device vendors on pricing and value-based contracts.

This launch is a critical step forward in healthcare's data journey, and PatientIQ will continue innovating to propel it even further.

About PatientIQ

PatientIQ is the trusted healthcare technology partner for deriving actionable insights from patient outcomes data. Our EHR-integrated platform empowers 750+ leading health systems, specialty clinics, medical device, and life science companies to automate the collection of patient-reported outcomes (PROs) from 10+ million patients. Then our proprietary analytics engine translates outcomes into actionable insights that optimize quality improvement, enhance patient care, accelerate research, and help 10,000+ healthcare professionals move medicine forward. Learn more at www.patientiq.io.

