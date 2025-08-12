PatientIQ Ranks No. 910 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 list for the first time is an incredible milestone for PatientIQ. It reflects the momentum we've built, the outcomes our customers achieve, and the growing demand for actionable insights in healthcare." - Matthew Gitelis, Founder and CEO of PatientIQ. Post this

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 list for the first time is an incredible milestone for PatientIQ," said Matthew Gitelis, Founder and CEO of PatientIQ. "This recognition reflects the momentum we've built, the measurable outcomes our customers are achieving, and the growing demand for actionable insights in healthcare. It also validates our vision: that the future of healthcare is measurable, data-driven, and centered on the patient."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

PatientIQ's success is driven by a clear vision: the future of healthcare is measured. Too often, outcomes are assumed — not proven — and the patient voice is missing. PatientIQ helps healthcare organizations close that gap by collecting, connecting, and activating patient-reported outcomes (PROs) and real-world data.

Trusted by 750+ health systems and life sciences organizations, PatientIQ manages the nation's largest proprietary PRO dataset — more than 33 million records, growing by over 2 million per month. The launch of DataPRO in March 2025 marked a major step forward, enabling customers to benchmark outcomes, identify care gaps, and drive smarter, faster decision-making.

More than a data platform, PatientIQ is a catalyst for change — helping healthcare leaders shift from reactive reporting to continuous, outcomes-driven improvement.

PatientIQ is a cloud-based software platform designed for health systems, specialty clinics, medical device, and life science companies to systematically collect and analyze patient-reported outcomes data. With three EHR-integrated solutions—ClinicalPRO, ResearchPRO, and DataPRO—PatientIQ's proprietary analytics engine transforms patient-reported data into actionable insights for quality improvement, research, regulatory reporting, and marketing. The platform also fosters collaboration, enabling healthcare professionals to benchmark data, participate in registries, accelerate research, and quantify their impact on patient outcomes for evidence-based value demonstration.

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business.

