Patients as Partners® Europe Announces the Launch of 8th Annual Meeting with 2024 Keynotes and Topics

The 2024 keynotes and featured speakers include:

Patient Advocate Keynote Derek Stewart, OBE on understanding mental health support in clinical research

Patient Advocate Keynote Sarah Zenner Dolan, a former biotech executive on navigating clinical trials as a patient

GSK's Andrew Garvey, Global Patient Advocacy Lead, on what has been working, and what has not, in GSK's effort to advance patient engagement in clinical trials

Pfizer's Patrick Gallogly, Medical Advisor, Pfizer, on the learnings generated from an industry-first LGBTQ+ oncology advisory board

Lundbeck's Anders Lassen, Senior Director, Patient Insights, on using patient-centric integrated evidence approaches to inform drug development decisions

Boehringer Ingelheim's Annie Gilbert, Global Patient Advocacy Lead, on the pilot program bridging the communication gap by sending trial updates to patients

Ipsen's Oleksandr Gorbenko, Global Patient Affairs Director, Neurosciences, on how Ipsen partnered with patient advocacy to create robust patient experience mapping

AstraZeneca's Lisa Kerr, Senior Director, R&D Patient Science, on creating a measurement strategy and business investment case to scale patient-centric R&D approaches

Astellas' Stephen Head, Senior Director, Patient Partnerships, on instilling conscious awareness of the patient into everyday work practices

Prostate Cancer Research's David James, Director of Patient Projects, on demystifying and diversifying clinical trials to engage underserved communities

"Patients as Partners® Europe presents case examples on how patient involvement in clinical research can accelerate medicine development, how it can improve better access, inclusivity and diversity," said Valerie Bowling, Executive Director

Key topics to be addressed include:

The future of patient-informed research

Understanding patient preferences in decentralized clinical trials

Advancing health equity and diversifying clinical trials to engage underserved communities

The patient experience data landscape and returning patient data

Turning patient insights into action

Mapping and measuring patient engagement

Patient burden-reducing solutions and technologies

Regulatory requirements and patient engagement in drug development

The 2024 meeting is co-chaired by Sanofi's Victoria DiBiaso, MPH, Global Head, Patient Informed Development & Health Value Translation; Patient Advocate, Alfred Samuels; and Parexel's Rosamund Round, VP, Patient Engagement.

About Patients as Partners® Europe:

Patients as Partners® Europe is co-produced with patients, industry, academia, government and nonprofit organizations to establish a well-rounded program that addresses the needs of all stakeholders seeking to implement and advance patient involvement, access and diversity across the entire clinical development continuum. To learn more about Patients as Partners and access the full agenda, visit PatientsAsPartnersEU.com.

About the Conference Forum:

The Conference Forum is a life science industry research, conference development and marketing firm. The company brings the full spectrum of executives together to share ideas and information on how to advance efficient medicine development and delivery, patient diversity and access. They produce trusted conferences, webinars, podcasts, digital editorial and provide marketing services. To learn more, visit theconferenceforum.org.

