Patients as Partners® in Clinical Research Announces the Launch of 11th Annual Meeting with 2024 Keynotes and Topics

The 2024 keynotes include:

Patient advocate, Irisaida Mendez, speaking about her clinical trial journey and how it inspired her advocacy for affordable and inclusive healthcare.

Dr Ifeyinwa Osunkwo, Chief Patient Officer, Novo Nordisk, on how they built a blueprint for cultural shifts, internal adoption, and demonstrating the impact of patient engagement.

Bari Kowal, SVP, Development Operations and Portfolio Management, Regeneron, on their journey to answering scientific questions through patient engagement.

Linda Moir, former Head of Customer Service at Virgin Atlantic and former Head of Events Services for the 2012 London Olympics, shares innovative strategies challenging conventional service approaches.

"This is a community that shares common ideas and open dialogue about the challenges we need to overcome so that we can work together and amplify the patient voice," said Rebecca Vermeulen, Head, Global Patient Partnership, PD Medical Affairs, Genentech, a Member of the Roche Group, and 2024 co-chair.

Key topics addressed include:

Diversity & Inclusion

Early Patient Engagement/Operationalizing Patient Engagement

DCTs, Digital Health & Data Return

Patient Experience Data/Data Return

Patient Engagement Impact Measures

Interactive & Group Sessions

FDA & HTA Regulatory Updates

Patient Feedback

Ask the Patient/Patient-Led Sessions

To learn more about Patients as Partners and access the full agenda, visit patientsaspartnersconference.com

About Patients as Partners:

Patients as Partners is co-produced with patients, industry, academia, government and nonprofit organizations to establish a well-rounded program that addresses the needs of all stakeholders seeking to implement and advance patient involvement, access and diversity across the entire clinical development continuum.

About the Conference Forum:

The Conference Forum is a life science industry research, conference development and marketing firm. The company brings the full spectrum of executives together to share ideas and information on how to advance efficient medicine development and delivery, patient diversity and access. They produce trusted conferences, webinars, podcasts, digital editorial and provide marketing services

