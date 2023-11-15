Patients as Partners® in Clinical Research Announces the Launch of 11th Annual Meeting with 2024 Keynotes and Topics

Patients as Partners® in Clinical Research meeting announces dates, venue, keynotes and confirmed topics.
NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Conference Forum today announced the launch of the 11th annual Patients as Partners® in Clinical Research meeting, taking place March 20-22, 2024 at the Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown in Philadelphia, PA. Patients as Partners® in Clinical Research is the first conference to put patients at the same level as R&D executives in a national event.
"The patient voice is the fulcrum of medical product development and this is a core value of Patients as Partners. This meeting is one of few where the patient community is at the center of robust scientific discussions and it guarantees to provide opportunity for truly patient-centered collaboration across stakeholders to drive the field forward," said Ebony Dashiell-Aje, PhD, Executive Director and Head, Patient Centered Outcomes Science, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, and 2024 co-chair.
The 2024 keynotes include:
Patient advocate, Irisaida Mendez, speaking about her clinical trial journey and how it inspired her advocacy for affordable and inclusive healthcare.
Dr Ifeyinwa Osunkwo, Chief Patient Officer, Novo Nordisk, on how they built a blueprint for cultural shifts, internal adoption, and demonstrating the impact of patient engagement.
Bari Kowal, SVP, Development Operations and Portfolio Management, Regeneron, on their journey to answering scientific questions through patient engagement.
Linda Moir, former Head of Customer Service at Virgin Atlantic and former Head of Events Services for the 2012 London Olympics, shares innovative strategies challenging conventional service approaches.
"This is a community that shares common ideas and open dialogue about the challenges we need to overcome so that we can work together and amplify the patient voice," said Rebecca Vermeulen, Head, Global Patient Partnership, PD Medical Affairs, Genentech, a Member of the Roche Group, and 2024 co-chair.
Key topics addressed include:
- Diversity & Inclusion
- Early Patient Engagement/Operationalizing Patient Engagement
- DCTs, Digital Health & Data Return
- Patient Experience Data/Data Return
- Patient Engagement Impact Measures
- Interactive & Group Sessions
- FDA & HTA Regulatory Updates
- Patient Feedback
- Ask the Patient/Patient-Led Sessions
About Patients as Partners:
Patients as Partners is co-produced with patients, industry, academia, government and nonprofit organizations to establish a well-rounded program that addresses the needs of all stakeholders seeking to implement and advance patient involvement, access and diversity across the entire clinical development continuum.
About the Conference Forum:
The Conference Forum is a life science industry research, conference development and marketing firm. The company brings the full spectrum of executives together to share ideas and information on how to advance efficient medicine development and delivery, patient diversity and access. They produce trusted conferences, webinars, podcasts, digital editorial and provide marketing services
