Patients First: Revolutionizing Patient Recruitment in a Dynamic Landscape, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn innovative approaches to enhance patient recruitment efforts. The featured speakers will share key challenges and solutions in the current recruitment environment. Attendees will gain insights from case studies and success stories from leading industry professionals. The speakers will also share practical strategies to adapt to the evolving healthcare landscape.
TORONTO, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover an informative, three-part webinar series entitled "Recruitment Reimagined: Engaging Patients for Tomorrow."
In the first webinar of this series, the expert speakers will explore the dynamic shifts that are reshaping patient recruitment. As the healthcare landscape evolves, the strategies and solutions necessary to engage patients effectively will evolve too.
Having a patient join a clinical trial and share their firsthand experience is an honorable experience, offering invaluable insights in the recruitment process from the patient's perspective. This webinar will delve into the latest trends, innovative approaches and technological advancements driving a new wave in patient recruitment. The key topics to be covered include:
- Emerging trends in patient recruitment
- Innovative strategies for patient engagement
- The role of technology and data analytics
- Real-world experiences and lessons learned
By attending this webinar, attendees will gain a deeper understanding of how to revolutionize patient recruitment by putting patients first. Whether you are a researcher, clinician or industry professional, this webinar will provide practical insights and actionable strategies to enhance recruitment efforts in an ever-changing landscape.
Register for this webinar today and be part of the conversation that is shaping the future of patient recruitment.
Join experts from the PPD Clinical Research Business of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tim Rich, Vice President, Global Head of Patient First Recruitment & Strategy; and John Hamlet, Executive Director, Neuroscience Pillar Head, for the live webinar on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Patients First: Revolutionizing Patient Recruitment in a Dynamic Landscape.
