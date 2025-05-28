Patients First: Revolutionizing Patient Recruitment in a Dynamic Landscape, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This webinar will delve into the latest trends, innovative approaches and technological advancements driving a new wave in patient recruitment. Post this

Having a patient join a clinical trial and share their firsthand experience is an honorable experience, offering invaluable insights in the recruitment process from the patient's perspective. This webinar will delve into the latest trends, innovative approaches and technological advancements driving a new wave in patient recruitment. The key topics to be covered include:

Emerging trends in patient recruitment

Innovative strategies for patient engagement

The role of technology and data analytics

Real-world experiences and lessons learned

By attending this webinar, attendees will gain a deeper understanding of how to revolutionize patient recruitment by putting patients first. Whether you are a researcher, clinician or industry professional, this webinar will provide practical insights and actionable strategies to enhance recruitment efforts in an ever-changing landscape.

Join experts from the PPD Clinical Research Business of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tim Rich, Vice President, Global Head of Patient First Recruitment & Strategy; and John Hamlet, Executive Director, Neuroscience Pillar Head, for the live webinar on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

