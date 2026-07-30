Patients Nationwide Are Traveling to Chicago for Advanced Dental Implant Care at New Teeth Chicago

Choosing a dental implant provider is one of the most important decisions patients facing tooth loss can make. For a growing number of people across the United States, that decision means traveling to New Teeth Chicago, where Dr. Irfan Atcha has spent more than three decades helping patients restore their smiles through advanced implant dentistry and personalized care.

CHICAGO, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Known for treating both routine and highly complex implant cases, Dr. Atcha has completed more than 20,000 dental implant procedures, welcoming patients from across Illinois and throughout the country who are seeking solutions after years of unsuccessful treatment elsewhere.

"Many of our patients come to us after they've exhausted every option close to home," says Dr. Atcha. "Our job is to understand their story, determine what's possible, and create a treatment plan that gives them confidence again."

One such patient is Laura, who traveled from Syracuse, New York, after years of unsuccessful dental treatment.

Laura had undergone multiple bone grafts and sinus lift procedures, yet still found herself without upper teeth and relying on a denture. One of her surgeons eventually suggested she might require zygomatic dental implants, a highly specialized procedure available through only a limited number of experienced implant providers.

"I started going through the internet just looking at what zygomatic implants were," Laura recalled. "I came across New Teeth Chicago with Dr. Atcha, and I bought my plane ticket. I told my husband it was probably something I'd never be able to do, but I was going to try anyway."

After reviewing her case, Dr. Atcha was confident that advanced zygomatic implants could provide the stable, permanent solution she had been searching for.

"She had been through surgery after surgery without success," says Dr. Atcha. "Helping someone who thought they had run out of options and seeing them leave with renewed confidence is why we do what we do."

Today, Laura describes making the trip from New York to Chicago as one of the best decisions she has ever made.

"It changes your life," she said. "I couldn't eat, and I had become depressed. Coming to New Teeth Chicago gave me my confidence back."

Laura's experience reflects a growing trend among patients willing to travel for highly specialized dental implant care.

Another patient, Ms. Holland, traveled from Kentucky after spending months researching providers online.

"After looking at the reviews and videos and doing a lot of research, you were the ones I chose," she said. "I'm very satisfied, and you've done an amazing job."

Before treatment, Ms. Holland had been struggling with failing teeth and severe dental anxiety.

"A lot of it had to do with my anxiety with dentists," she explained. "I really appreciated that the team understood that because it was huge for me."

According to Dr. Atcha, trust is just as important as clinical expertise.

"Every patient has a unique story," he says. "Whether they're traveling from another state or from just down the street, we take the time to listen, educate, and create a treatment plan that's customized for their individual needs."

New Teeth Chicago offers comprehensive implant solutions, including:

Full Mouth Dental Implants

All-on-4®, All-on-5®, and All-on-6® Dental Implants

Teeth in a Day

Zirconia Fixed Implant Bridges

Complex Implant Reconstruction

Zygomatic Dental Implants

With more than 30 years of experience, over 20,000 implant cases, and recognition among America's Best Dentists for 10 consecutive years, Dr. Atcha continues to help patients from across the nation restore not only their smiles, but also their confidence and quality of life.

Patients interested in learning more about advanced dental implant treatment or scheduling a consultation with Dr. Atcha are encouraged to contact New Teeth Chicago or visit the practice online.

About New Teeth Chicago

New Teeth Chicago is a dental implant and cosmetic dentistry practice specializing in All-on-4 dental implants, full-mouth reconstruction, zygomatic implants, and advanced restorative solutions. Led by Dr. Irfan Atcha, a Diplomate Implantologist with over thirty years of experience, the practice delivers comprehensive, precision-driven treatment for complex cases.

(Source: https://newteethchicago.com)

For additional information, visit https://newteethchicago.com or call 312-951-8338.

Media Contact

France, New Teeth Chicago Detntl, 1 3129518888, [email protected], newteethchicacgo.com

SOURCE New Teeth Chicago Detntl