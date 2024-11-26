PatientsLikeMe Launches Ella: A Revolutionary AI-Health Assistant Empowering Women's Health

PatientsLikeMe has launched Ella, an AI-powered health assistant for women's wellness, providing personalized, evidence-based guidance through various life stages by leveraging expert data from sources like the CDC, WHO, and PLM's community insights. This partnership with Ema enables Ella to deliver culturally relevant and scalable health support, empowering women to make informed healthcare decisions, improve treatment adherence, and enhance resilience across a wide range of health conditions.

BOSTON, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PatientsLikeMe (PLM), the leading integrated patient engagement, activation and health tracking platform, is proud to announce the launch of Ella, a groundbreaking AI-health assistant powered by Ema. This innovative tool is designed to support women's health and wellness, providing personalized, evidence-based guidance throughout various stages of life.

Ella leverages the advanced capabilities of EMA, integrating knowledge from trusted sources like the CDC and WHO, while also harnessing PLM's vast patient-reported data and community insights. This powerful combination enables Ella to offer scientifically grounded, inclusive, and hyper-targeted health support. By synthesizing expert medical knowledge with real-world patient experiences, Ella delivers tailored resources and guidance, making complex medical information accessible and understandable for women from diverse backgrounds, while also offering the unique perspective of peers with similar health experiences.

"We are thrilled to introduce Ella to our community," said Chris Renfro, Chief Operating Officer at PatientsLikeMe. "Ella embodies our mission to empower women by bridging gaps in care and providing innovative tools that enhance the quality of life. We believe Ella will be a game-changer in women's health, offering personalized support that is both culturally and personally relevant."

"We are excited to partner with PatientsLikeMe to bring Ella to life," said Amanda Ducach, CEO of Ema. "Our collaboration combines the strengths of both platforms to provide women with the personalized, evidence-based support they need to manage their health effectively. Ella represents a significant step forward in making healthcare more accessible and tailored to individual needs."

PLM has always been dedicated to improving health outcomes through peer support and real-world insights. With the introduction of Ella, PLM reaffirms its commitment to women's health by offering an empathetic and inclusive platform that addresses the unique needs of women. Ella helps women manage their health and well-being, from menstruation to menopause, acting as a personal health assistant.

Ella is designed to simplify the health journey for women, empowering them to manage their own and their families' health. By providing timely, targeted support, Ella helps women make informed healthcare decisions and navigate their care journey. These personalized recommendations boost patient engagement to improve treatment adherence and reduce anxiety , improve treatment adherence, reduce anxiety, and enhance resilience. The platform's scalability and efficiency also enableallows healthcare businesses partners to engage large numbers of patients with the same personalized care as a high-touch model. improve health outcomes on a larger scale.

Key Benefits of Ella

Personalized Health Support: Ella provides tailored resources and guidance, making medical information accessible and understandable.

Context-Sensitive and Patient-Centric: The platform tailors engagements to the individual's unique health journey, personal history, and cultural background.

Scalability and Efficiency: Ella helps business in the health sector improve health outcomes by using AI-support to offer optimized resource allocation, personalized patient engagement and access to synthesized and actionable data insights.

Comprehensive Care: From fertility to menopause, Ella acts as a personal health assistant, helping women manage their health and well-being.

With Ella, PLM will enhance its community engagement model to deliver targeted strategies that improve patient acquisition and long-term engagement, enabling earlier interventions. These programs will also improve health outcomes by creating new care pathways, developed in combination with PLM's clients, that expand access to preferred, more cost-effective digital health services. These initiatives aim to reduce the cost of specific care delivery, remove barriers to care, and improve clinical outcomes and patient satisfaction.

PLM is actively collaborating with Ema to build upon the support in the Women's Health community and expand Ella's support to encompass all members and their unique health journeys. This expansion will ensure that Ella can provide personalized assistance across a wide range of health conditions, tailoring its support to each member's specific needs, experiences, and goals.

For more information about Ella and PatientsLikeMe, please visit www.patientslikeme.com.

About PatientsLikeMe

PatientsLikeMe is a leading, data-driven health-consumer engagement and activation platform. As a dynamic patient activity hub, PLM simplifies the healthcare experience, enhances functionality and usage, and offers commercial solutions for patient recruitment and engagement. By fostering peer support and sharing real-world insights, PLM empowers its members. The platform's extensive database, containing millions of medication and symptom reports, aids members in improving self-care and sustaining behavior change.

About Ema

Ema is an innovative AI assistant dedicated to women's health. By leveraging generative AI, Ema provides personalized, evidence-based guidance to support women (and their families) through every stage of life, from menstruation to menopause. Our platform ensures privacy, inclusivity, and trust, partnering with businesses to enhance health outcomes. Ema's mission is to fill the gaps in women's healthcare, making every woman (and their families) feel supported and empowered. Please visit emaapp.co for more information.

Media Contact

Jason Geller, JMediaHouse, 1 2129200398, [email protected], www.jmediahouse.com

SOURCE PatientsLikeMe