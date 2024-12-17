PatientsLikeMe Partners with Alma to Enhance Access to Affordable, High-Quality Mental Health Care for Patients

Partnership Expands Access to Affordable, High-Quality Mental Health Care for the PatientsLikeMe Community

BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PatientsLikeMe, the leading patient engagement and activation platform for people living with chronic and complex health conditions, has partnered with Alma, a membership-based network that helps independent mental health care providers build thriving private practices that accept insurance, to broaden access to affordable, high-quality therapy. Through this collaboration, PatientsLikeMe will integrate Alma's extensive network of insurance-accepting therapists into its platform, bringing greater accessibility and support to its diverse patient community.

The partnership represents a step forward in PLM's mission to empower patients with tools and resources for improved health outcomes. By connecting its community to Alma's robust network, PatientsLikeMe ensures that individuals living with chronic conditions, mental health challenges, and other medical concerns can access mental health care without financial or logistical barriers. Today, Alma's network has over 24,000 mental health providers that are licensed to provide both virtual and in-person care in all 50 U.S. states. Almost 40% of providers in Alma's network self-identify as Black, Hispanic/Latine, or Asian, and 10% self-identify as LGBTQIA+, enabling them to provide culturally responsive care to diverse populations.

"This partnership directly benefits the PatientsLikeMe community by addressing one of the biggest challenges in mental health care: access," said Chris Renfro-Wallace, COO of PatientsLikeMe. "By linking our members to Alma's wide-ranging provider network, we're providing more than just information; we're creating actionable pathways to therapy and support. This collaboration enables our members to better understand their mental health needs and take the next best steps in their care journey."

"We're focused on closing the access gap in mental health care at Alma by making it easier for people to find high quality, affordable therapists that take their insurance and meet their specific goals and needs. Through our partnership with PatientsLikeMe, we're removing barriers to accessing care and helping people find the right personalized care for them," said Alma Senior Vice President of Payer Strategy and Partnerships Kate Mellor.

PatientsLikeMe members will gain direct access to therapists in their area who accept insurance, simplifying the process of finding affordable care. This accessibility is particularly important for PLM's community of patients managing chronic illnesses, who often face overlapping mental health challenges. Alma's support for providers—including tools for referrals and administrative assistance—ensures that the therapists patients connect with have the bandwidth to focus on delivering exceptional care.

Beyond expanding access to care, this partnership lays the groundwork for future innovations. Alma and PatientsLikeMe are exploring ways to empower providers with resources and tools to support care and enable a more personalized experience, further strengthening the outcomes for PLM's community.

With this collaboration, PatientsLikeMe continues to expand its offerings, ensuring that its community has access to critical resources for managing both physical and mental health challenges.

About PatientsLikeMe

PatientsLikeMe is a leading, data-driven health-consumer engagement and activation platform. As a dynamic patient activity hub, PLM simplifies the healthcare experience, enhances functionality and usage, and offers commercial solutions for patient recruitment and engagement. By fostering peer support and sharing real-world insights, PLM empowers its members. The platform's extensive database, containing millions of medication and symptom reports, aids members in improving self-care and sustaining behavior change. For more information about PatientsLikeMe, please visit www.patientslikeme.com.

About Alma

Alma is on a mission to simplify access to high quality, affordable mental health care by giving providers the tools they need to build thriving in-network private practices. Alma's membership platform enables providers to manage insurance, billing, scheduling, client referrals, and continuing education, enabling them to focus on what matters most: delivering care to clients. Named one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces three years in a row, Alma's investors include Thoma Bravo, Insight Partners, Optum Ventures, Cigna Ventures, Tusk Venture Partners, First Round Capital, Primary Venture Partners, Sound Ventures, BoxGroup, and Rainfall Ventures. Learn more at www.helloalma.com.

Media Contact for PatientsLikeMe:

Jason Geller

[email protected]

Media Contact

Jason Neil Geller, JMediaHouse, 1 2129200398, [email protected], www.jmediahouse.com

SOURCE JMediaHouse; JMediaHouse