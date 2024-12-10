PatientsLikeMe Partners with Genome Medical to Expand Access to Genetic Care and Improve Patient Outcomes

PatientsLikeMe partners with Genome Medical to deliver accessible, genetics-driven healthcare solutions, empowering patients with personalized insights and innovative care pathways

BOSTON, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PatientsLikeMe the leading patient engagement and activation platform for people living with chronic and complex conditions, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Genome Medical, a leader in telehealth genetic services. Building on a legacy of transformative partnerships, this collaboration represents another step in PatientsLikeMe's strategy of integrating comprehensive healthcare services into its communities to empower patients to manage their health more efficiently.

By incorporating Genome Medical's genetic counseling and testing services, PatientsLikeMe aims to provide its members with personalized insights into their genetic health. This integration will enable patients to make informed decisions about their healthcare, from understanding their genetic predispositions to managing chronic conditions more proactively.

This partnership underscores PatientsLikeMe's commitment to enhancing patient self-management and improving health outcomes through innovative, data-driven solutions. By offering access to Genome Medical's genetic expertise directly through the PatientsLikeMe community, PatientsLikeMe is taking a significant step towards a more holistic approach to patient support, ensuring that our members have the tools and support they need to navigate their health journeys with confidence.

"We are thrilled to partner with Genome Medical to bring advanced genetic services directly to our members. This collaboration is a significant step in our mission to integrate comprehensive healthcare solutions into our platform, empowering patients with the knowledge and tools they need to manage their health more effectively. By combining our strengths, we can offer personalized insights that will help our members make informed decisions and improve their health outcomes," said John Hervey, CEO of PatientsLikeMe.

"Partnering with PatientsLikeMe allows us to extend the reach of our genetic counseling and testing services to a broader community. We are excited to contribute to PatientsLikeMe's vision of a holistic, patient-centered healthcare experience. Together, we can provide patients with critical genetic information that supports proactive health management and enhances their overall well-being," said Jill Davies, CEO of Genome Medical.

In addition to empowering individual patients, the combined capabilities of PatientsLikeMe and Genome Medical will also support healthcare services organizations through targeted support programs designed to improve patient outcomes. Furthermore, this partnership will enhance the services offered to life science organizations by providing advanced clinical trial matching and real-world evidence generation capabilities. Together, PatientsLikeMe and Genome Medical are committed to driving innovation in healthcare, ensuring that both patients and healthcare providers have access to the tools and insights necessary for better health management and research advancements.

About PatientsLikeMe

PatientsLikeMe is a leading, data-driven health-consumer engagement and activation platform. As a dynamic patient activity hub, PLM simplifies the healthcare experience, enhances functionality and usage, and offers commercial solutions for patient recruitment and engagement. By fostering peer support and sharing real-world insights, PLM empowers its members. The platform's extensive database, containing millions of medication and symptom reports, aids members in improving self-care and sustaining behavior change. For more information about PatientsLikeMe, please visit www.patientslikeme.com.

About Genome Medical

Genome Medical is making genetics care accessible and actionable for patients through seven-day-a-week access to clinical genetic services. By partnering with health systems, molecular testing laboratories and life sciences organizations, we expand the practice and impact of genomic medicine to improve patient care. With our team of genetics providers, we support our partners by providing expert clinical services including pre- and post-test genetic counseling, genetic test review and authorization, genetic risk assessments and genetic program advisory services. Our real-world data (RWD) and clinical trial matching offerings help accelerate our partners' therapy development and commercialization efforts. Genome Medical placed No. 663 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America, received the MedTech Breakthrough 2024 "Best Overall Genomics Award" and 2023 "Genomics Innovation Award" and has been recognized as the "Top 50 in Digital Health" by Fenwick & West and Goldman Sachs. To learn more, visit www.genomemedical.com and follow @GenomeMed.

Media Contact for PatientsLikeMe:

Jason Geller

[email protected]

Media Contact

Jason Geller, JMediaHouse, 1 2129200398, [email protected], www.jmediahouse.com

SOURCE PatientsLikeMe