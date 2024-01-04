Patina and Humana team to deliver convenient, relationship-centered primary care to Medicare Advantage members in the Charlotte region

Patina's approach to primary care is rooted in deep, trusting relationships with patients. Post this

Patina's approach to primary care is rooted in deep, trusting relationships with patients. Care is provided through a dedicated team that includes a primary care practitioner (PCP) and a Patina health champion, who assists with everything from appointment scheduling and help with accessing needed resources to care coordination across specialists. Through a blend of virtual and in-home visits when needed, Patina gives patients the time they need to feel seen and heard while providing easy access to quality care and a more convenient experience that addresses their total health and well-being.

"Our mission is to transform healthcare, ensuring it is a personalized and holistic experience," said Jack Stoddard, CEO of Patina. "Our partnership with Humana allows us to bring a better care experience to even more people in the Charlotte area, offering older adults and their loved ones the high-quality, convenient care they deserve to help them live well and thrive."

"We're committed to providing our members with access to high-quality primary care and are thrilled to be adding Patina as an option in our expanding network in the Charlotte area," said Kathleen Schwarzwalder, Market Vice President, Humana. "Patina's relationship-based care and ability to reach all of our members, no matter where they live across the region, aligns well with our focus on healthy equity and addressing members' total health and well-being."

Patina's care model leverages the company's expertise in aging and support for older adults, enabling a proactive approach that anticipates and addresses the issues common to this stage of life. With Patina, patients can expect swift appointment scheduling, often within 24-48 hours, and frequent, secure access to their care team through video, web or mobile app, and phone. When in-person care is needed, Patina's clinicians visit patients at home, utilizing remote monitoring tools to share important health data with the broader care team. This virtual-first approach greatly expands patient access to quality care, especially for those who live in suburban and rural areas that may lack easily accessible provider offices or clinics.

The expansion with Humana in the Charlotte market marks a significant milestone in Patina's growth, enabling the company to offer its primary care services to more than 170,000 Medicare Advantage members in the region served by Humana, UnitedHealthcare, Aetna and Cigna. Patina also accepts Original Medicare and Medigap insurance plans, further extending care options for Medicare beneficiaries across the Charlotte area. For more information about Patina, visit https://patinahealth.com.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to putting health first – for our teammates, our customers, and our company. Through our Humana insurance services, and our CenterWell health care services, we make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com.

About Patina

PatinaTM is reinventing primary care from the ground up to provide the healthcare and aging experience that older adults and their loved ones deserve. Each person we serve gets a dedicated care team built around them composed of primary care clinicians, a health champion and behavioral health and other specialists – all enabled by purpose-built technology and analytics. As a value-based primary care model, we are focused on delivering a high-quality, high-value experience to the people we serve. The company is backed by leading investors Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Google Ventures (GV), F-Prime, Viking Global Investors and Rock Springs Capital.

Patina is a collaboration between Patina Medical Groups, virtual and home-based medical practices that provide clinical services to Medicare beneficiaries as well as members of participating Medicare Advantage plans, and Patina Health, Inc., which provides administrative and management services to support Patina Medical Groups' business operations and non-clinical quality assurance, as well as advanced information technology and products, population health analytics and thought leadership. For more information about Patina, visit https://patinahealth.com.

Additional information:

Other providers are available in the Humana network. Providers may also contract with other Plan Sponsors.

Media Contact

Aimee Eichelberger, Superior PR, 312-952-1528, [email protected]

Kelli LeGaspi, Humana Corporate Communications, (502) 519-5161, [email protected]

SOURCE Patina