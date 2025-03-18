Patina Launches New Service, Patina Total Health (TM), to Make Personalized, Age-Friendly Care Accessible to Medicare Advantage Members

"Patina Total Health is uniquely able to solve Medicare Advantage Plan profitability challenges at scale by addressing the root cause, which is that the majority of their members are seeking care from a health system that is not age-friendly," said Jack Stoddard, Patina CEO. Post this

"Patina Total Health is uniquely able to solve Medicare Advantage Plan profitability challenges at scale by addressing the root cause, which is that the majority of their members are seeking care from a health system that is not age-friendly," said Jack Stoddard, Patina CEO. "The result is fragmentation, complexity and poor quality care for their members, and unnecessary and costly utilization for the health plan."

Medicare Advantage beneficiaries with access to Patina Total Health are assigned a dedicated, physician-led care team that's experienced working with older adults. The Patina team works with individuals to create a personalized care plan built around their goals and preferences. Patina helps them proactively manage their health, address quality improvement opportunities, avoid unnecessary care and keep other providers informed about their care.

According to Stoddard, Patina Total Health will generate significant value for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries and plans through a better, relationship-centered member experience, improved quality and STAR ratings, and lower total cost of care. The company will initially launch the service with a national payer in the Charlotte, N.C., region, with plans to expand to additional payers in 2025 and beyond. Patina also serves the Charlotte region's Medicare Advantage plans as an in-network primary care provider.

PatinaTM is reinventing the healthcare and aging experience for older adults and those who care for them. Each person we serve gets a dedicated care team that's experienced working with adults 65+ and available to support their total health and well-being. Enabled by purpose-built technology and analytics, Patina's care team takes the time to listen and understand what matters most to each individual so that we can deliver highly personalized, age-friendly care tuned to their specific goals and preferences. As a value-based care provider, we are focused on delivering a great member experience, improved health outcomes and reduced total cost of care. The company is backed by leading investors Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Google Ventures (GV), F-Prime, and Viking Global Investors.

Patina is a collaboration between Patina Medical Groups, virtual and home-based medical practices that provide clinical services to Medicare beneficiaries and participating Medicare Advantage plans, and Patina Health Inc., which provides administrative and management services to support Patina Medical Groups' business operations and non-clinical quality assurance, information technology, population health analytics and thought leadership.

