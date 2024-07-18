Patrice & Associates Awards 20 Franchise Licenses So Far in 2024; Rolls Out New AI Recruitment Tools

The company's focus on technology to enhance quality-driven recruitment strategies has positioned it as a frontrunner in the staffing industry, setting the stage for even greater achievements throughout the rest of the year.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patrice & Associates, a leading hospitality staffing and executive search franchise, celebrates a successful first half of 2024 with significant franchise expansion and promising growth prospects. The company has awarded 20 new franchise licenses in markets across the U.S. and Canada and is on pace to award 40 by the year's end. Patrice & Associates achieved several significant expansion milestones in the first half of the year, most notably entering the state of Wisconsin for the first time.

"The job market has stabilized — it's similar to what it was in 2019 prior to the pandemic," said Brian Miller, CEO of Patrice & Associates. "Immediately post pandemic, it was a feeding frenzy — the salary charts went out the window and organizations weren't as picky as they were in the past. They just needed people. When you go to a grocery store and you're hungry, you gobble everything up. Now, it is still a tight labor market similar to 2019, but it has stabilized and as a result of that, companies are still struggling to fill jobs and find really good talent. That makes Patrice & Associates an exciting franchise opportunity in 2024."

In addition to franchise growth, Patrice & Associates is also expanding its presence into new business verticals. While Patrice & Associates franchisees have long been experts in the hospitality industry, the brand has spent the past year entering several new sectors, including construction and engineering, retail, finance, technology, oil and gas, and insurance, among other industries.

"We've seen growth in a few key areas — there is still a demand for our bread-and-butter hospitality recruiting within restaurants, but we place within the whole niche of hospitality, anything that touches the food and beverage industry," said Brian. "Hotels are still understaffed, even amid a hiring spree, for example. We are also expanding out into industries outside of hospitality as we continue to escalate our executive search program."

In all of these areas, Patrice & Associates is able to deliver by focusing on quality over quantity — finding the best match for both the candidate and the organization. And, with new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and business intelligence reporting at their fingertips, Patrice & Associates franchisees have never been better positioned to stand out in their market.

"We already have the job listings and provide them to the franchisees, but the AI components can analyze the job, create a scoring algorithm and match the best candidates from the database," said Jason Miller, vice president of development for Patrice & Associates. "Additionally, it has external sourcing capabilities that connect to third-party platforms and LinkedIn, giving access to hundreds of millions of resumes. It's an internal and external sourcing tool that helps franchisees manage the pool of candidates and limits the amount of time they have to spend narrowing the funnel."

Looking ahead, the focus remains on rolling out more initiatives to support franchisees. "We are working hard to develop a customized program for franchisors where they can provide a resource for franchisees to staff unit locations, for example," said Brian. "Because labor continues to be a challenge in the franchise world, we can go in and become a staffing vendor for franchisors, which gives them an option to provide a solution for their franchisees."

All of these developments have been instrumental in driving the brand's growth and providing additional support for franchise owners so far this year. As Patrice & Associates looks to the rest of the year, the goal is to add 20 more franchisees in North America. In terms of finding the right partners, the company remains committed to diversity and inclusion, with a special focus on increasing veteran participation in the franchise network.

"The progress we've made in the first half of 2024 is just the beginning," said Brian. "We are committed to supporting our franchisees and expanding our footprint, ensuring that Patrice & Associates remains a top choice for businesses seeking exceptional talent. The rest of the year promises even greater achievements as we build on this momentum."

About Patrice & Associates

Patrice & Associates is a recruiting franchise that helps thousands of managerial and executive level candidates every year find rewarding jobs in the hospitality industry and beyond. With strong brand recognition, a flexible business model and a growing footprint, Patrice & Associates has established itself as a leading franchise opportunity in the staffing industry. Today, with over 175 units in the U.S. and Canada, Patrice & Associates is the largest hospitality executive search firm in the country. Learn more at: https://patriceandassociatesfranchising.com/

