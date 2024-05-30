Patrice Rios McCollum, Renowned for Curated Interiors and Beautifully Tailored Cabinetry Designs, Announces New Design Venture "Patrice Nichole Studio"

Patrice Rios McCollum launches Patrice Nichole Studio in Austin, focusing on bespoke interiors and custom cabinetry.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patrice Rios McCollum, already an established star in the Austin design scene, proudly announces her new design venture, Patrice Nichole Studio. With a decade of invaluable experience as co- founder of Troo Designs - Kitchens Baths Interiors, Patrice steps into her exciting new chapter, aiming to redefine curated interiors and custom cabinetry with her signature style and expertise.

Patrice Nichole Studio is a significant milestone in her career, representing her commitment to excellence, innovation, and personalized design solutions. Starting with a Master's degree in Architecture from The University of Detroit Mercy, Patrice has an illustrious portfolio featuring projects across the globe, including prominent hotels in China, a distinguished hotel property in Austin, and lead designer for HGTV's hit show, Property Brothers. Patrice Nichole brings a wealth of experience and creativity to her new venture.

Patrice Nichole Studio will grand open as brick and mortar later this year in Clarksville, Austin's trendiest historic neighborhood.

All of Patrice's projects have the stamp of her partnerships, most notably her collaboration with highly reputable custom cabinetry experts, The Shop Fine Millwork. "Having the privilege of collaborating with such talent like The Shop Fine Millwork, gives me and my team endless possibilities with not only our cabinetry, but with our interiors" says Patrice Nichole. She also mentions "any company we have partnerships with has the same innovative philosophy as Patrice Nichole Studio and always supports our vision." She has spent her career forming strategic relationships with high-level artisans that bring her vision to life. These relationships underscore her dedication to pushing boundaries and creating unforgettable spaces that captivate and inspire.

"I am thrilled to embark on this new journey with Patrice Nichole Studio," says Patrice Nichole. "With a focus on high-end interiors for residential and hospitality, as well as tailored cabinetry and millwork, our studio is poised to deliver unparalleled craftsmanship and sophistication to our discerning clientele. With our team of skilled designers and artisans, the potential is limitless."

Patrice Nichole's design philosophy revolves around the seamless integration of timeless elegance, functionality, and exquisite attention to detail. Her multidisciplinary approach ensures that each project is a harmonious blend of aesthetics and practicality, reflecting the unique preferences and lifestyle of every client.

With extensive experience in custom cabinetry and millwork, Patrice Nichole believes in pushing the envelope between beautiful form and impeccable function with her designs. She is noted in the design community for her innovative approaches to cabinetry and millwork, earning accolades for her ability to create bespoke pieces that elevate spaces to new heights of luxe sophistication.

In addition to her remarkable designs, Patrice Nichole's global perspective and diverse background bring a unique flavor to her work, resonating with clients who seek a truly distinctive experience. Having lived across the globe and honed her skills in various cultural settings, Patrice Nichole is primed to make a profound impact on the design landscape in Austin and beyond.

PatriceNichole.com, launched in May of 2024, is a digital showcase of the studio's portfolio, services, and design philosophy. Clients and enthusiasts alike can expect an immersive online experience that mirrors the fresh design aesthetic of the Patrice Nichole brand.

As Austin continues to emerge as a vibrant hub for architecture and interior design, Patrice Nichole aims to position herself as a trailblazer in the industry, setting new standards of excellence and creativity. With accolades such as "Top Interior Designer," "The Go-to Kitchen Designer," and "Top Cabinet and Millwork Design Company," Patrice Nichole will solidify her status as Austin's premier interior designer.

For media inquiries, interviews, or collaborations, please contact:

Patrice Nichole

512.810.3730

Follow us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

About Patrice Nichole:

Patrice Nichole is an innovative interior design firm renowned for exceptional interiors, impeccable taste, and unwavering dedication to craftsmanship. With a decade of experience and a portfolio spanning the globe, Patrice Nichole brings a fresh perspective and unparalleled expertise to her eponymous design studio based in Austin, Texas. Specializing in high-end interiors for residential and hospitality, as well as bespoke cabinetry and millwork, Patrice Nichole is committed to creating unforgettable spaces that reflect the individuality and lifestyle of her clients. For more information, visit PatriceNichole.com.

Media Contact

Patrice Nichole, Patrice Nichole Studio, 512.810.3730, [email protected], http://PatriceNichole.com

SOURCE Patrice Nichole Studio