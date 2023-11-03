Patricia Field, Chris Redd, Orfeh, Andy Karl, Alicia Quarles, KhrystyAna, and Natalie Negrotti Host Lara Eurdolian's Book Launch, Celebrating Pawsitivity and Love

Lara Eurdolian expressed her gratitude, saying, "We're thrilled and humbled to see the warm reception of Charlie's story. This book is all about embracing different families and the love that unites them. It's been an incredible journey, and we're honored to share it with the world." Post this

Lara Eurdolian expressed her gratitude, saying, "We're thrilled and humbled to see the warm reception of Charlie's story. This book is all about embracing different families and the love that unites them. It's been an incredible journey, and we're honored to share it with the world."

Oscar-nominated Emmy Award-winning costume designer Patricia Fields, known for her work on Sex and The City, Emily in Paris, and Devil Wears Prada, added, "I'm delighted to be a part of this heartwarming tale of acceptance and friendship. Charlie's story is a reminder that love knows no boundaries."

Guests enjoyed a photo booth with Tapsnap 1165 by Booth Babe, Reiki by Kesaine, Tarot 'Pom Reading' by Dafina of Strange Crown, refreshing drinks from Soiree, and ONEHOPE, which has raised over $10 million for 40,000 nonprofits by uniting people through wine, funding animal causes, planting a forest, and building schools. ONEHOPE offers a platform to donate 10% of the proceeds to benefit nonprofits chosen by customers. Tonight's event was in benefit of Animal Haven. Guests also enjoyed delicious Williamsburg Pizza and treats by Baked by Melissa. To satisfy their sweet cravings, there was a candy bar lovingly arranged by Blobs. Adding to the heartwarming atmosphere, Papi, a recent rescue from Animal Haven, enthusiastically manned the kissing booth, spreading love and pawsitivity.

Dogs at the event enjoyed a cozy pup lounge by LeSure Pets, treats from BadLand Pets, Grooming services, and premium pet care products from Pet Life Unlimited, along with doggy bags from Bond Vet. Royce and Rockets, known for their pet-friendly luggage, packed bags full of Lara and Charlie's must-haves from the event, nodding to the end of the book where Charlie moves to NYC.

Guests and adoptable pets were pampered in gift bags from Thrive Causmetics, Bigger Than Beauty Thrive Causmetics), RPZL hair blow-outs, Print All Over Me custom Charlie totes, and Powderful.

The Charlie at the Pom Springs Hotel Children's Book Launch Event was a heartwarming gathering that spread pawsitivity and love while raising awareness for animal adoption and promoting inclusivity. It was a memorable day filled with smiles and furry companions, aligning perfectly with the book's mission and message. As part of Eurdolian's commitment to impact, at least $1 from the book's proceeds will be donated to animal welfare groups with 100% of the book proceeds from the night going to Animal Haven. The book is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, and Pretty Connected.

About Animal Haven

Serving New York since 1967, Animal Haven is committed to providing top-quality care and finding homes for abandoned cats and dogs in the Tri-State area.

