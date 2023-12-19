Patrick A. Salvi honored by National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame as 'Sportsman of the Year'

Each year, the Sportsman of the Year Award is presented to an individual who has exhibited tremendous leadership, benevolence and humanitarian activities to the NIASHF and the Italian American community

CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Friday, December 15, Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard Founder and Managing Equity Partner was honored by the National Italian

American Sports Hall of Fame with the 2023 "Sportsman of the Year" Award.

Each year, the "Sportsman of the Year" Award is presented to an individual who has exhibited tremendous leadership, benevolence and humanitarian activities to The National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame itself and the Italian American community at-large. Former honorees include Presidents and Chairmen of enterprises such as Anheuser-Busch, Pepsi, Sara Lee, San Fransisco 49ers, Pheonix Suns/Arizona Diamondbacks, and many more.

"[Mr. Salvi's] combination of Law accolades, Sports Business and love for the Italian heritage make him the ideal candidate for this award," NIASHF President Ron Onesti said.

NIASHF inductees for 2023 include Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo, former NHL player and executive Lou Nanne, Tommy DeVito's agent Sean Stellato, late Pro Football Hall of Fame Pittsburgh Steelers RB Franco Harris, and New Jersey native and Italy national soccer team star Giuseppe Rossi. Priscilla Pressley was honored with the Tommy Lasorda Humanitarian Award.

