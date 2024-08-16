Patrick A. Salvi II Named 2025 Best Lawyers 'Lawyer of the Year' for Chicago Area

Each year, only one lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan area is honored as the "Lawyer of the Year"

CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard P.C. Chicago Managing Partner Patrick A. Salvi II was recently recognized by Best Lawyers as the 2025 "Lawyer of the Year" in the area of Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs.

Each year, only one lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan area is honored as the "Lawyer of the Year," making these awards a significant accolade. Lawyers of the Year are selected based on particularly impressive voting averages received during Best Lawyers peer review assessments. Receiving this designation reflects the high level of respect a lawyer has earned among other leading lawyers in the same communities and the same practice areas for their abilities, their professionalism, and their integrity.

2025 marks the second year Mr. Salvi has been honored as the Lawyer of the Year for Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs. He received the honor in 2022, and in 2024, he was named the Lawyer of the Year for Personal Injury Law – Plaintiffs.

Patrick A. Salvi II is the Managing Partner of Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard's Chicago office, where he concentrates his legal practice on cases concerning personal injury, medical malpractice, mass torts, and product liability. Throughout his career, Mr. Salvi has obtained many record-breaking jury verdicts and settlements on behalf of his clients, including jury verdicts of $363 million, $148 million, and $76 million.

In addition to the "Lawyer of the Year" award, Patrick A. Salvi II was also listed in the 2025 edition of The Best Lawyers in America for Mass Tort Litigation/ Class Actions- Plaintiffs, Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, and Product Liability – Plaintiffs.

Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence.

