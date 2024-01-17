Patrick A. Salvi II named to 2024 Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America list

Chicago Managing Partner named to prestigious legal guide for seventh year

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, P.C. is pleased to announce Chicago Managing Partner Patrick A. Salvi II has been selected to The Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America for 2024. This year marks the seventh year in a row that Mr. Salvi has received the honor.

Each year, Lawdragon selects their list of 500 Leading Lawyers in America through a meticulous process that includes editorial research by Lawdragon staff, submissions from law firms, and an online nomination form that allows visitors to recommend and comment on their favorite attorneys.

"First published in 2005, it is a 500 lawyers of the year, if you will. Those lawyers we'd like to have at a vast, rambling dinner party with discussions long into the night of the year in law that was. It was a year of chaos, making the law and those remaining totems of order and something like respect all the more important. They embody the restless spirit of the law in America these days. A haven, looking for a home.," Lawdragon wrote in the official 2024 announcement.

Patrick A. Salvi II concentrates his legal practice in cases concerning catastrophic personal injury, medical malpractice and wrongful death.

