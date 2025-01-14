Patrick A. Salvi II named to 2025 Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America list

Chicago Managing Partner named to prestigious legal guide for seventh year

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, P.C. is pleased to announce Chicago Managing Partner Patrick A. Salvi II has been selected to The Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America once again for 2025. This year marks the ninth year in a row that Mr. Salvi has received the honor.

Each year, Lawdragon selects their list of 500 Leading Lawyers in America through a meticulous process that includes editorial research by Lawdragon staff, submissions from law firms, and an online nomination form that allows visitors to recommend and comment on their favorite attorneys. 2025 marked the 20th edition of the Lawdragon 500.

"This year's guide reflects the evolution of great lawyering since we founded Lawdragon in 2005…. Being a great lawyer, a powerful lawyer is not just a plaque on the wall. It is an act of courage to never give up on behalf of a client, a firm, and this notion of justice that can seem as divergent as unifying," Lawdragon wrote in the official 2025 announcement.

Patrick A. Salvi II concentrates his legal practice in cases concerning catastrophic personal injury, medical malpractice and wrongful death. He has recovered over $1.3 billion on behalf of his deserving clients, including a $363 million jury verdict for a woman who developed breast cancer from breathing toxic emissions from a Willowbrook medical device sterilization plant.

