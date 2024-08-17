Patrick A. Salvi II selected to Inner Circle of Advocates

The Inner Circle of Advocates is a prestigious invitation-only organization comprised of 100 trial lawyers from across the country

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, P.C. is pleased to announce Chicago Managing Partner Patrick A. Salvi II has been selected to join the prestigious Inner Circle of Advocates, an invitation-only, national organization of plaintiff attorneys.

Since its inception in 1972, The Inner Circle of Advocate's mission has been to promote the highest standards of courtroom competence and the mutual fellowship and exchange of knowledge among outstanding trial lawyers. Membership in the Inner Circle is limited to no more than 100 of the top "attorneys of exceptional qualifications who are respected among their peers and who are experienced and skillful in the handling of courtroom litigation." Selection is based on a careful evaluation of an attorney's experience, reputation, judicial references, and peer evaluations.

Mr. Salvi was formally inducted into the Inner Circle at an August ceremony in Laguna Beach, California.

Patrick A. Salvi II concentrates his legal practice on cases concerning personal injury, medical malpractice, mass torts, and product liability. Throughout his time with the firm, Mr. Salvi has recovered over $1 billion on behalf of his deserving clients. Mr. Salvi is a former President of the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association and was named Chicago Lawyer Magazine's 2023 "Person of the Year."

