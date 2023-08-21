Patrick A. Salvi II, Tara R. Devine Named 2024 Best Lawyers 'Lawyers of the Year' for Chicago Area

Each year, only one lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan area is honored as the "Lawyer of the Year"

CHICAGO, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard PC attorneys Patrick A. Salvi II and Tara R. Devine were recently recognized by Best Lawyers as 2024 "Lawyers of the Year." Patrick A. Salvi II was honored in the area of Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs and Tara R. Devine for Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs.

Each year, only one lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan area is honored as the "Lawyer of the Year," making these awards a significant accolade. Lawyers of the Year are selected based on particularly impressive voting averages received during Best Lawyers peer review assessments. Receiving this designation reflects the high level of respect a lawyer has earned among other leading lawyers in the same communities and the same practice areas for their abilities, their professionalism, and their integrity.

Patrick A. Salvi II is the Managing Partner of Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard's Chicago office, where he concentrates his legal practice on cases concerning personal injury, medical malpractice, mass torts, and product liability. Throughout his career, Mr. Salvi has obtained many record-breaking jury verdicts and settlements on behalf of his clients, including the highest jury verdict for an individual plaintiff in Illinois history, $363 million in the first trial against Sterigenics for toxic emissions. In 2023, Mr. Salvi completed his term as the 69th President of the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association.

Tara R. Devine became Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard's first female partner in 2011 and was promoted to Managing Partner of the firm's Lake County office in 2018. Ms. Devine concentrates her legal practice on cases concerning personal injury, nursing home negligence, wrongful death, medical malpractice, and product liability. She has helped achieve numerous multi-million-dollar verdicts and settlements on behalf of her clients. In June of 2023, Ms. Devine completed her term as the 2022-2023 President of the Lake County Bar Association.

In 2017, Mr. Salvi and Ms. Devine were part of a trial team that won the highest compensatory verdict ever awarded to an individual plaintiff in Illinois history, $148 million for a dancer paralyzed at O'Hare Airport.

In addition to the "Lawyer of the Year" award, both Patrick A. Salvi II and Tara R. Devine were also listed in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America for Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, and Product Liability – Plaintiffs.

Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence.

