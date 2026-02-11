Patrick Benko Joins Diamond Assets as Executive Account Director for the Mountain West Region

"I'm excited to join Diamond Assets and continue supporting schools in a new and meaningful way. Diamond Assets plays a critical role in helping districts maximize the value of their technology investments while building sustainable plans that support long-term student success." - Patrick Benko Post this

Benko brings more than three decades of experience in education and education technology sales, including 20 years with Apple Education supporting school districts across Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, New Mexico, and Utah. Most recently, he served as Senior Account Executive for Apple's K–12 team, where he led a team of sales professionals delivering technical, instructional, and financial solutions to districts of all sizes.

Over the course of his career at Apple, Benko generated more than $277 million in sales, including $128 million in the last five years alone. In fiscal year 2024, he ranked No. 2 nationally among K–12 account executives. He was also recognized as a top regional revenue generator and a leading seller of Apple's signature education products.

Throughout his career, Benko has been known for his consultative approach and deep understanding of district priorities. He partnered with district leaders to design and implement Colorado's first large-scale 1:1 device initiative, later refreshing and expanding the program twice. He also mentored regional teams on K–12 funding sources, instructional models, procurement processes, and the complex political environments schools navigate.

"I'm excited to join Diamond Assets and continue supporting schools in a new and meaningful way," said Benko. "Diamond Assets plays a critical role in helping districts maximize the value of their technology investments while building sustainable plans that support long-term student success."

Before joining Apple, Benko spent more than a decade as an educator and technology coordinator in public school districts in California and Colorado. His experience includes classroom teaching across multiple subject areas, coaching, and leading districtwide education technology initiatives – giving him a unique, firsthand understanding of the challenges schools face.

Benko earned a bachelor's degree in operations management from California State University, Long Beach.

His combination of classroom experience, large-scale K–12 sales leadership, and strategic insight makes him a strong addition to the Diamond Assets team as the company continues to help schools nationwide build smarter, more sustainable technology strategies.

ABOUT DIAMOND ASSETS

Diamond Assets is one of the most-trusted Apple technology buyback partners in the nation. Diamond Assets helps schools, businesses, and government agencies create sustainable plans that ensure equitable access to technology. Focused on transparent, reliable, and knowledgeable service, the Diamond Assets team helps customers develop sustainable technology plans, get the most value for their current Apple devices at their end of life to fund replacements, and feel secure that their devices have been responsibly upcycled or recycled.

