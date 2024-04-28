Patrick Dempsey, well-known Actor and Founder of The Dempsey Center, throws out the ceremonial first pitch at the Boston Red Sox Game

Dempsey throws out first pitch to celebrate the 2nd annual Drive Fore Kids celebrity golf tournament that helps to raise money for The Dempsey Center and the Barbara Bush Children's hospital. The tournament takes place June 20 - 23 at the Falmouth Country Club in Portland, Maine.

BOSTON, April 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Actor, Patrick Dempsey played the role of a Major League Baseball pitcher on Friday night as he took to the mound at Fenway National Park to throw out the ceremonial first pitch to celebrate the second annual Drive Fore Kids Celebrity Invitational Golf Tournament.

The Drive Fore Kids takes place June 20 - 23 at the Falmouth Country Club in Portland, Maine. Drive Fore Kids Executive Director Brian Corcoran joined Patrick at the event.

The Dempsey Center, founded by Patrick Dempsey in 2008, was named a 2024 beneficiary of Drive Fore Kids, along with the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital. The tournament's goal is to raise more than $110,000 for each of the two charities.

Patrick is scheduled to join a star-studded roster of actors, TV personalities and athletes teeing it up at Drive Fore Kids in 2024, including former Red Sox players and World Series Champions Clay Buchholz, Brock Holt, Derek Lowe and Kevin Millar.

Celebrities currently scheduled to compete include:

Wells Adams, TV personality from "Bachelor in Paradise", host of Hulu's "Best in Dough," and host of "Your Favorite Thing" podcast

Robbie Amell, TV and film actor known for his roles in The Babysitter, The Flash, Amazon Prime's Upload, and The DUFF, for which he was a Teen Choice Award nominee

Rondé Barber, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback, 5-time Pro Bowl player, Super Bowl Champion, 2023 inductee to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Jerome Bettis, NFL Hall of Famer, Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back, 2006 Super Bowl Champion

Clay Buchholz, former Red Sox pitcher, 2-time American League All-Star and 2-time World Series Champion with the Red Sox

Tom Caron, NESN Red Sox broadcaster for more than two decades, Lewiston, Maine native, Maine Sports Hall of Famer

Roger Clemens, 11-time MLB All-Star, 2-time World Series Champion, and 7-time Cy Young winner

Vinny Del Negro, Springfield, MA native, former NBA player and coach of the Chicago Bulls and LA Clippers. Won the 2021 American Century Championship

Patrick Dempsey, Actor and race car driver, best known for his "McDreamy" role on Grey's Anatomy

Marshall Faulk, widely regarded as one of the greatest running backs of all time; NFL Rookie of the Year, NFL MVP; 3-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year, 7-time Pro Bowler, member of both Pro Football and College Football Halls of Fame

Mardy Fish, 2004 Olympic Silver Medalist in tennis, 6 career titles, and has competed in a PGA Tour event

Doug Flutie, Heisman-winning quarterback from Boston College with a 21-year pro career and a local legend for his Hail Mary to beat Miami

Dwight Freeney, 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee, former All-Pro defensive end and outside linebacker, Super Bowl Champion

Michael Goulian, American aerobatic champion aviator who raced in the Red Bull Air Race World Series under number 99

Matt Hamilton, USA Men's Olympic Curler, competed in the 2018 and 2022 Olympics, 2018 Olympic Gold Medalist

Ben Higgins, ABC's "The Bachelor," season 20, co-founder of Generous Coffee Co, and host of the "Almost Famous" podcast

Brock Holt, retired MLB second baseman, played 7 seasons for the Boston Red Sox, World Series Champion, American League All-Star

Noelle Lambert, American Paralympian track and field athlete who holds the US record at 100m; contestant on Survivor 43

Derek Lowe, 2004 World Series Champion with the Boston Red Sox, member of Red Sox Hall of Fame

Kevin Millar, World Series Champion with the Boston Red Sox, host of MLB Network's Intentional Talk

Alexandra O'Laughlin, golf and travel correspondent known for her role on NBC Golf Channel and FOX Sports; Founder of Golf Global Media

Blair O'Neal, retired LPGA pro and winner of Golf Channel's Big Break, former host of Morning Drive, currently with School of Golf

TJ Oshie, 18 seasons in the NHL, currently with the Washington Capitals, previously with the St. Louis Blues; Stanley Cup Champion

Chad Pfeifer, US Army veteran who learned the game of golf while rehabbing in an Army hospital; 2011 National Amputee Golf Champion and 3-time Warrior Open Champion

Tuukka Rask, 15 seasons as goalie for the Boston Bruins, including one Stanley Cup Championship, Vezina Trophy winner, Olympic Bronze Medalist (Finland)

Jeremy Roenick, Member of NHL's 500 Goal Club, 9-time NHL All-Star, 2002 Olympic Silver Medalist

Ronnie Russell, 6-time PBA Tournament winner, bowled PBA's 24th televised perfect game, 2-time Team USA member

Sterling Sharpe, 3-time NFL First Team All-Pro; 5-time Pro Bowl wide receiver; member of the Green Bay Packers and College Football Halls of Fame

Harrison Smith, NFL safety for the Minnesota Vikings, 6-time Pro Bowl player, 2-time All-Pro

Jeremy Swayman, Current goalie for the Boston Bruins with .920 save percentage during the 2022-23 season; played three years of collegiate hockey at the University of Maine

Kathryn Tappen, sportscaster on NBC Sports' coverage of Notre Dame football, Football Night in America, golf, Summer and Winter Olympic Games. Was previously with NESN and NHL Network.

Shawn Thornton, Former Boston Bruin, 2-time Stanley Cup Champion, current CRO of the Florida Panthers

Taylor Twellman, 5-time MLS All-Star, MLS MVP, earned 30 caps with the US National Team, color commentator with Apple TV (previously ABC/ESPN)

Brian Urlacher, former NFL linebacker, spent entire 13-year career with Chicago Bears, member of NFL Hall of Fame

Mike Vrabel, New England Patriots Hall of Famer, 3-time Super Bowl champion and member of Patriots' 50th Anniversary, All-Dynasty, and All-2000s Teams, Former Tennessee Titans Head Coach

Jack Wagner, actor who has starred in many TV movies and soap operas, including The Wedding March Series, When Calls the Heart, Falling For Christmas and General Hospital

David Wells, All-Star MLB Pitcher, 2-time World Series Champion, played for nine different MLB teams including the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees

Tickets and sponsorship packages are on sale now. For information and tickets to the tournament, visit https://www.driveforekids.com/.

ABOUT SHAMROCK SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Shamrock is a premier sports and entertainment sales and marketing agency led by former NASCAR and Fenway Sports Management Executive Brian Corcoran. Founded in January 2010 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, Shamrock specializes in strategic sponsorship and multi-media sales, naming rights as well as other consulting services. Clients have included NASCAR, NBA, Invictus Games (founded by Prince Harry), Professional Bowlers Association (PBA), Rugged Maniac, America East Conference and FanBeat. In 2019, a new division, Shamrock Signature, was launched with a focus on LIVE events and experiences as well as original programming and production including but not limited to Drive Fore Kids Celebrity Golf Tournament, Portland Pops and Carnaval Maine.

ABOUT THE DEMPSEY CENTER

Providing comfort through compassion, connection, and choice. The Dempsey Center was founded by actor, Patrick Dempsey, in 2008 after his mother's experience with cancer and as a way to give back to his hometown community of Lewiston, Maine. Today, theDempsey Center has grown to two locations in Lewiston and South Portland, Maine, a hospitality home in Portland, Maine, and had adapted to providing robust support virtually via Dempsey Connects. Our programs provide a wide range of holistic support that addresses the physical, functional, social, and emotional well-being of people impacted by cancer. All services are provided at no cost to cancer patients, survivors, care partners, family members, and friends. Learn more by visiting DempseyCenter.org.

ABOUT THE BARBARA BUSH CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL

The Barbara Bush Children's Hospital (BBCH) at Maine Medical Center is committed to enhancing the lives of children through excellence in patient care, research, and education. With more than 100,000 annual patient visits, the hospital offers services in cancer treatment, cardiology, neonatal care, and numerous other pediatric specialties. Maine's only certified children's hospital is designed with children in mind with state-of-the-art hospital equipment, specialty programs and spacious play areas. From well-child visits to specialized medical and surgical treatment of complex, life-threatening illnesses and injuries, BBCH offers comprehensive inpatient and outpatient, family-centered care from an exceptional team of doctors, nurses and other medical professionals. For more information, visit http://www.bbch.org.

