City Manager, Patrick Marsh demonstrates his support for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to promote healthcare for youth.

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patrick Marsh, known for his strategic leadership as a city manager, has contributed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, a leading institution in pediatric treatment and research.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, since its inception by founder Danny Thomas, has been a beacon of hope for children suffering from catastrophic diseases. The hospital is renowned for its groundbreaking research and life-saving treatments, regardless of race, religion, or a family's financial status. Mr. Marsh's contribution supports this noble cause, ensuring that more children have access to the best care possible without the burden of cost.

"I have always believed in giving back to the community and what better way to do so than supporting an organization that dedicates itself to saving children's lives," said Marsh. "It's an honor to contribute to St. Jude's mission, ensuring that no child is denied the chance of a healthy future."

Since its opening in 1962, the hospital has been instrumental in increasing the overall survival rate for childhood cancer from 20% to over 80% today. Notably, St. Jude has achieved a 94% survival rate for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), a remarkable increase from the 4% survival rate at the hospital's inception. Furthermore, the survival rate for medulloblastoma, a type of brain tumor, is now 85% for average-risk disease, showcasing the hospital's significant progress in combating childhood cancer.

Despite these advancements, the harsh reality remains that one in five children diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. will not survive. Globally, this number is even more daunting, with four out of five children facing a similar fate. St. Jude, along with ALSAC and its supporters, is tirelessly working to change these statistics. Contributions from donors like Mr. Marsh are crucial in saving thousands of lives and fueling the relentless pursuit of this vision.

Community visionary, Patrick Marsh has built an extensive career in public administration. His professional journey managing local businesses and working in the public sector is marked by a deep commitment to making communities better places to live. He received his B.A. in business and public administration and political science from Augustana College before completing his master's degree at Northern Illinois University.

Mr. Marsh's strategic leadership in city management has led to significant community development milestones. He balances his professional pursuits with time in the outdoors hiking and camping as well as volunteering as a coach for youth sports.

For more information about this donation or to learn more about St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, please visit their website at https://www.stjude.org/.

To learn more about Patrick Marsh, you can visit his LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Media Relations, 1 (415) 326-4475, [email protected]

SOURCE Patrick Marsh