Patrick Marsh Generously Supports Disabled American Veterans

City Manager, Patrick Marsh contributes to Disabled American Veterans in honor of his father's military service.

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a heartfelt tribute to his father, a World War II and Korean War veteran, Patrick Marsh, a noted urban planner and community advocate, has made a contribution to Disabled American Veterans (DAV). This gesture not only continues Marsh's legacy of public service and community building but also honors the heroic legacy of his father, a two-time recipient of the Purple Heart.

DAV, with a century-long legacy, has been pivotal in providing over 1 million veterans annually with crucial assistance. They connect veterans with necessary healthcare, disability, employment, education, and financial benefits earned through their military service. With over 12 million claims submitted on behalf of veterans, DAV's role in supporting our nation's heroes is unparalleled.

Reflecting on the contribution, Patrick Marsh shared, "This contribution to Disabled American Veterans is a tribute to my father's bravery and service. He was a man who embodied the spirit of sacrifice and dedication. I hope to extend his legacy of service to those who have selflessly served our nation."

With a commitment to fighting for the welfare of America's more than 4.7 million disabled veterans, DAV represents these heroes on Capitol Hill, ensuring that legislation is enacted to protect them and their families. The strength of DAV's advocacy efforts is amplified by its members, giving the organization a powerful voice to ensure veterans' concerns and needs are heard and addressed at the highest levels.

Patrick Marsh, recognized for his expertise in urban planning, gained prominence through his tenure as Senior Planner and various roles in city administration. His impact over the last 20 years has been instrumental in shaping the urban landscape and fostering community engagement. As a graduate of Northern Illinois University with a master's degree in public administration, Marsh has combined his academic knowledge with a passion for civic engagement, making him a respected figure in community development.

For more news and information on Patrick Marsh, please visit his LinkedIn profile.

To learn more about Disabled American Veterans, you can visit their website at https://www.dav.org/.

