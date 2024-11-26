Patrick Mouratoglou Unveils Florida Tennis Academy In Zephyrhills

"Florida is one of the world's great epicenters for tennis and one of the major hubs for top-level tennis training so of course it makes complete sense for a Mouratoglou academy to be established here." - Patrick Mouratoglou Post this

"Florida is one of the world's great epicenters for tennis and one of the major hubs for top-level tennis training so of course it makes complete sense for a Mouratoglou academy to be established here," said Patrick Mouratoglou. "Mouratoglou Academy Zephyrhills is the latest and grandest effort in our planned expansion into the United States market. We are very grateful for the cooperation and partnership with the city of Zephyrhills and look forward to getting to work to create and cultivate even more champion tennis players."

Mouratoglou Academy Zephyrhills includes:

Nine clay courts, featuring a stadium court with seating for up to 3,000 fans.

Two hard courts.

Additional five outdoor hardcourts and one indoor, air-conditioned court set to open in summer 2025.

Five padel courts.

Eight pickleball courts.

Two beach tennis courts.

Tennis & School program.

Boarding house for 90 students.

Camps year round for adults and juniors.

Named the nation's most outstanding tennis facility in 2021 by the U.S.T.A, the facility hosts an annual $75,000 ITF World Tennis Tour women's professional tournament every May.

Building on a legacy of excellence, the academy's Tennis & School program will offer boarding for 90 students, who will follow an American curriculum designed for both local and international participants. Every student athlete will be fully immersed in the Mouratoglou Methodology—a philosophy developed by Patrick Mouratoglou to provide personalized, tailored training that accelerates each player's growth. This approach developed at the Mouratoglou flagship, allows young athletes to pursue their passion for tennis while excelling academically, with small class sizes ensuring individualized attention and a flexible schedule that balances intense training while maintaining educational focus.

Mouratoglou also operates tennis centers worldwide, in partnership with-5-star hotels and elite country clubs. Staffed by professionals trained in the Mouratoglou Methodology, these centers offer personalized lessons and programs for players of all levels and ages, welcoming both hotel guests and local residents. Current locations include Horseshoe Bay, Texas; Hackensack, New Jersey; Naples, Florida; and international destinations such as Dubai, UAE; Costa Navarino, Greece; Costa Smeralda, Italy; Beijing, China; and Bali, Indonesia.

ABOUT MOURATOGLOU ACADEMY

Nestled between Nice and Cannes in the heart of the French Riviera, the Mouratoglou Academy stands as an exceptional complex covering 32 acres. With state-of-the-art infrastructure at the forefront of innovation, the academy has received widespread recognition as one of the most proficient training centers in the world. Mouratoglou Academy's mission is to guide young aspiring players as well as professionals towards achieving their full potential. Each year, the Academy hosts over 6,000 campers and supports the daily training of 250 student-athletes, all striving to fulfill their tennis dreams. Since its establishment in 1996, Mouratoglou Academy has played a pivotal role in shaping some of the world's most promising talents, including Stefanos Tsitsipas, Holger Rune, Coco Gauff and many more. For more information, go to www.Mouratoglou.com

ABOUT PATRICK MOURATOGLOU

Over the last 25 years, Patrick Mouratoglou has stood at the forefront of tennis as one of the most respected and influential coaches of the 21st century. With 10 Grand Slam titles, 4 Coach of the Year awards, 39 singles titles, 2 Olympic medals, and more than 40 players reaching the Top 100 under his guidance, Mouratoglou knows how to succeed. As the former coach of Serena Williams and current coach of Naomi Osaka, his impact extends well beyond rankings. He is dedicated to transforming tennis through initiatives like UTS, a revolutionary league aimed at attracting the next generation of fans, and the Champ'seed Foundation, which he founded in 2014 to support young talents lacking financial resources to reach the highest international level. Notable alumni include Coco Gauff, Holger Rune, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Alexei Popyrin, many of whom he continues to mentor. In addition to his coaching achievements, Patrick has worked as a television commentator for ESPN and Eurosport and starred in Netflix's *The Playbook* alongside renowned coaches Doc Rivers, José Mourinho, and Dawn Staley, directed by LeBron James

QUESTION AND ANSWER WITH PATRICK MOURATOGLOU

Talk about how the Mouratoglou Academy Zephyrhills came about?

PM: I've always had a vision of expanding Mouratoglou to the United States, and when we discovered the SVB center in Zephyrhills, I knew it was the perfect opportunity to bring this dream to life. The potential to establish our first U.S. academy here was clear from the beginning. This facility is designed not only to welcome dedicated players from Florida but also to attract talent from around the world, offering on site boarding. The Team led by Pascal Collard and Andy Sorrentino is amazing. There is a real vibe in this Academy that fit perfectly well with the Mouratoglou team spirit. The fact that the city and the region are so motivated, so much involved and are pushing this project is also a key element in the whole idea about establishing my first US Tennis Academy there. With a Tennis & School program that focuses on both academic and athletic development, and a boarding experience similar to our flagship in France, my goal is for Zephyrhills to become a world class tennis destination like we have achieved in France.

How important is to have a presence in Florida, which is one of the world's most important epicenters for tennis training?

PM: Having a presence in Florida is incredibly important, as it's an ideal location for tennis with year round great weather, top tier international coaches, and a thriving player community. We now have two facilities in Florida: the Mouratoglou Tennis Center Tiburon at the Ritz-Carlton in Naples and the Mouratoglou Academy Zephyrhills, just outside Tampa. The Mouratoglou Tennis Center Tiburon is a partnership with the Ritz-Carlton, offering guests and local residents elite training through camps and lessons. Mouratoglou Academy Zephyrhills builds on the success of our flagship academy in the French Riviera, providing players access to a Tennis & School program with a boarding house, allowing them to pursue both sport and academics while following their passion for tennis. I am looking forward to tap into the strong talent pipeline and connect with a new community of players who are ready to immerse themselves in the Mouratoglou Methodology.

What are the similarities and differences between the Mouratoglou Academy Zephyrhills and the other new American Mouratoglou Academy in Atlanta? And will there be any specific cooperation or synergy between the two academies?

PM: The Mouratoglou Academy Zephyrhills has a full tennis and boarding program along with pickleball and padel, creating a country club experience for the community. In Atlanta, the academy provides more of a boutique feeling with four courts, combining Mouratoglou's tennis program with on site academics through AIS. Both academies will collaborate through competitions, exchange programs, summer camps, and college placements, ensuring synergy with each other and with the Mouratoglou academies in Nice and Malaysia.

How do to the two new American Mouratoglou academies play into your overall global Academy and brand strategy?

PM: Opening Mouratoglou Academies in the United States has always been a key part of the vision for us. We plan to open 5–10 new centers annually so this marks an exciting first step into North America, starting with the United States. Mouratoglou's global growth shows our commitment to making our methodology accessible to a broader audience, bringing our training closer to tennis enthusiasts all over. The goal is to establish a network of centers and academies nationwide, so all players can have the opportunity to have access to the best resources to pursue their tennis goals.

What will you say to people who ask what the difference is between your academies and other well-known academies and training centers?

PM: We operate tennis centers worldwide in partnership with luxury 5-star hotels and prestigious country clubs. They are staffed by coaches trained in the Mouratoglou Methodology and offer personalized lessons and programs for players of all ages and skill levels, that welcome hotel guests and local residents. At our Academies, players have the chance to be part of the comprehensive Tennis & School program that allows them to balance academics while pursuing their tennis dreams. The program has boarding facilities and small class sizes, making sure they receive individualized attention with a tailored approach. Every Academy is different. Ours have a strong print based on 30 years of tennis at the highest level and work with thousands of players. The Mouratoglou Methodology is different from any other and has shown results constantly since 1996.

