Patrick Smith Named RealAcoustix's Vice President of Sales & General Manager

Of the hire, Charles Merrimon, Group President, shared that, "Patrick is a focused, results-driven performer. I have every confidence that he will be adept at using his sales expertise and business acumen to develop and execute action plans, building upon RealAcoustix's past success."

Prior to joining RealAcoustix, Patrick was the Sales Leader at S.R. Smith, where he managed the wholesale distribution and direct sales channels of specialty retailers and construction companies. Throughout his career, he held sales leadership positions of progressing responsibility, including designing effective strategies, establishing performance and results metrics, and capitalizing on lead generation.

He graduated from Brigham Young University with a B.A., Communications with a minor in Business Administration and Sociology and holds an M.B.A. from Fitchburg State University.

To contact Patrick or learn more about RealAcoustix, visit realacoustix.com.

About RealAcoustix

RealAcoustix prides itself on offering customization paired with top-notch customer service and satisfaction. Known in the industry for producing high-end diffusers, acoustical wood and absorption treatments, RealAcoustix's products have been successfully installed in concert halls, universities, premier recording studios and other high-end spaces with notable aesthetic and acoustic results.

