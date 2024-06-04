Patrick Smith Named RealAcoustix's Vice President of Sales & General Manager

A dynamic, resourceful sales management executive, he has delivered exceptional results over his three-decade career. His background and expertise will serve him well in this highly commercially oriented role, as he will be tasked with working with the RealAcoustix team to develop the overall business strategy and growing revenue and profitability.
OGDEN, Utah, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RealAcoustix, a Catalyst Acoustics Group company, is pleased to announce that Patrick Smith has joined the organization as the new Vice President of Sales & General Manager. In this role, he will oversee delivering the business results, working closely with Operations while directly leading sales, human resources, and finance, in the Ogden, Utah facility. He will be working closely with Richard Lenz, President, RealAcoustix, through an onboarding and transition process.
A dynamic, resourceful sales management executive, he has delivered exceptional results over his three-decade career. His background and expertise will serve him well in this highly commercially oriented role, as he will be tasked with working with the RealAcoustix team to develop the overall business strategy and growing revenue and profitability.
Of the hire, Charles Merrimon, Group President, shared that, "Patrick is a focused, results-driven performer. I have every confidence that he will be adept at using his sales expertise and business acumen to develop and execute action plans, building upon RealAcoustix's past success."
Prior to joining RealAcoustix, Patrick was the Sales Leader at S.R. Smith, where he managed the wholesale distribution and direct sales channels of specialty retailers and construction companies. Throughout his career, he held sales leadership positions of progressing responsibility, including designing effective strategies, establishing performance and results metrics, and capitalizing on lead generation.
He graduated from Brigham Young University with a B.A., Communications with a minor in Business Administration and Sociology and holds an M.B.A. from Fitchburg State University.
To contact Patrick or learn more about RealAcoustix, visit realacoustix.com.
About RealAcoustix
RealAcoustix prides itself on offering customization paired with top-notch customer service and satisfaction. Known in the industry for producing high-end diffusers, acoustical wood and absorption treatments, RealAcoustix's products have been successfully installed in concert halls, universities, premier recording studios and other high-end spaces with notable aesthetic and acoustic results.
Media Contact
Lisa Morrow, Catalyst Acoustics Group, 4135631819, [email protected], https://catalystacoustics.com/
SOURCE Catalyst Acoustics Group
Share this article