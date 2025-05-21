PATRICK SWAYZE: The Beloved and Inspiring Hollywood Legend is honored in a new book

This homage has been written to help preserve Swayze's phenomenal legacy as an immensely talented artist and a man of character and spirituality. Post this

Tabashnik has been an avid fan of Swayze since 1988. She met him and some of his family at several benefit events and movie screenings; including at the premiere of One Last Dance in Houston in 2003, and this changed her life forever. She was also a writer for the Official Patrick Swayze International Fan Club magazine.

"It is inspiring for filmmakers like me that a great lady like Sue can keep the flame of Patrick's light alive as a beacon for the generations of actors yet to come."

—Joshua Sinclair, Friend and Colleague of Patrick Swayze, Director, Writer, Producer of Jump!

"Thanks to Sue Tabashnik, the memory of someone as beautiful inside and out as Patrick Swayze will never fade. You have given us all a gift to cherish and hold dear for years to come. I'm inspired. Let's go Swayze!!"

—Timothy Linh Bui, Friend and Colleague of Patrick Swayze, Director, Writer, Producer of Green Dragon and Powder Blue

"Lively, informative, and multifaceted, PATRICK SWAYZE: Still Inspiring! is a 'must have' for Hollywood historians and Swayze fans."

—Diane Donovan, Editor, Donovan's Literary Services, Sr. Reviewer, Midwest Book Review

"I HIGHLY recommend this entertaining and informative read!"

—Christopher Riordan, Friend of Patrick and Patsy Swayze, Dancer, Actor, Choreographer, Director

"Very proud to be a part of this new book, by Sue Tabashnik, about the life of Patrick Swayze. Sue uses some quotes from my conversation with Patrick from 2005, along with a host of others' interviews, to paint a portrait of an artist and kind soul who left us too soon."

—Alex Simon, Entertainment Journalist

"I encourage people to get familiar with Sue's portraits of Patrick in PATRICK SWAYZE Still Inspiring! and her two previous books because they are inspirational."

—Frank Ochberg, MD, Psychiatrist, Trauma Expert, Educator, Founder of the Dart Center for Journalism & Trauma

Media Contact

Sue Tabashnik, Passion Spirit Dreams Press, 1 2487190326, [email protected], https://www.likedirtydancing.com

SOURCE Passion Spirit Dreams Press